Marvel Comics Releases Official Launch Trailer for New Cosmic Event Series "Imperial" by Jonathan Hickman

What will this mean for the future of the Marvel galaxy?

Yesterday saw the debut of the galaxy-shattering first issue in Marvel Comics’ new event series Imperial, which spans the cosmos of the Marvel Universe as a new galactic order emerges. And now, Marvel has released an official launch trailer to further spur interest in the four-issue event.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has released an official launch trailer for its new event series Imperial , which is viewable in the embedded YouTube video below.

, which is viewable in the embedded YouTube video below. Imperial is a four-issue miniseries written by Jonathan Hickman ( Fantastic Four ) with art by Federico Vicentini ( X Deaths of Wolverine ) and Iban Coello ( Venom ). The first issue was released yesterday wherever comic books are sold.

is a four-issue miniseries written by Jonathan Hickman ( ) with art by Federico Vicentini ( ) and Iban Coello ( ). The first issue was released yesterday wherever comic books are sold. According to Marvel, Imperial #1 “kicks off an intergalactic conflict that boldly transforms the galaxies of the Marvel Universe and lays the foundation for a new era of cosmic storytelling."

Watch Imperial | Official Trailer | Marvel Comics:

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “Featuring never-before-seen artwork, the trailer shows the dramatic aftermath of the elimination of several prominent intergalactic leaders. Nature abhors a vacuum, and so begins an age of major upheaval! It’s the end of the beginning as powerful empires ignite war, heroes race to uncover the truth, and hidden forces use the chaos to rebuild a new galactic order!"

Other Marvel Comics News: