Marvel Unleashes Scrooge McDuck in Epic New Limited Comic Series This August
Following the success of last year's one-shot, Uncle Scrooge & the Infinity Dime, the iconic character returns in a four-issue limited series titled Uncle Scrooge: Earth’s Mightiest Duck, launching this August.
What’s Happening:
- Renowned Marvel writer Jason Aaron returns to Uncle Scrooge with a new adventure, Uncle Scrooge: Earth’s Mightiest DuckK, launching August 13th.
- This saga blends Uncle Scrooge's charm with Marvel's superhero grandeur.
- Aaron will work with talented artists like Giuseppe Camuncoli, Mahmud Asrar, and Ciro Cangialosi.
- Fans can preview the covers for the first two issues, featuring industry heavyweights Gabriele Dell’Otto and Mark Brooks, who bring this iconic character to life in a unique Marvel style.
About Uncle Scrooge: Earth’s Mightiest Duck:
- In Uncle Scrooge: Earth’s Mightiest Duck, Earth is under attack by the Connoisseurs, a ruthless group of alien invaders seeking to steal its legendary artifacts.
- As they wreak havoc in their quest for rare treasures, humanity's only hope rests with its greatest adventurer, Scrooge McDuck.
- However, he faces an unprecedented challenge, battling within his own mind to protect his most cherished memories.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Jason Aaron: “Scrooge McDuck is one of the greatest heroes in the history of comics, bar none. It was a thrill to get to write him in the pages of Uncle Scrooge & the Infinity Dime, as we took him on a journey across the multiverse. With this new series, I knew we'd have to go bigger, not just by incorporating more Marvel artists into the mix, but by sending Scrooge on the most epic story of his career, as he fights to save the one thing more precious to him than gold or any exotic treasure: his own memories of a life of adventure."
Facts About Scrooge McDuck:
- Scrooge McDuck plays a pivotal role in the 2017 reboot of DuckTales.
- He is the son of Fergus and Downy McDuck and has two sisters, Hortense and Matilda. Furthermore, he is the brother-in-law of Quackmore Duck and the maternal uncle of Donald and Della Duck.
- Scrooge is also the granduncle of Huey, Dewey, and Louie Duck, and he is acknowledged as the genetic template and biological father of Webby Vanderquack, along with May and June.
