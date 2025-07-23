Cover Reveal for "Strange Tales," Blending RPG Thrills with Marvel Magic
Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange are among the characters joining a night of epic adventure and mystical mystery.
Are you ready to roll the dice with Marvel's mystical heroes? Marvel Comics' new limited series, STRANGE TALES, is set to launch this October, bringing together some of the most iconic magic users for a night of epic adventure and mystical mystery.
What’s Happening:
- This October, Marvel Comics will release STRANGE TALES, a new four-issue limited series.
- The series is written by Jeremy Whitley, a recent Stonewall Honor Award winner, with art by Bayleigh Underwood.
- STRANGE TALES stars Scarlet Witch, Wiccan, Nico Minoru, Doctor Strange, and other magical super heroes in a story that blends Marvel Comics storytelling with elements of popular tabletop role-playing games.
- The first issue, STRANGE TALES #1, will be on sale October 8th.
What They’re Saying:
- Jeremy Whitley, writer: "I've always been a fan of the spookier side of the Marvel Universe and to get to play in that playground was a ball. And to get to add aspects of table-top role-playing games on top of it - who could resist? Then I found out we'd get to see all of the excitement penciled by the amazing Bayleigh Underwood! Strange Tales is a treat I think all Marvel fans will enjoy!"
- Synopsis: “It’s Halloween, and Nico Minoru joins her girlfriend Karolina Dean, and friends Teddy Altman and Billy Kaplan for a rousing round of RPG Hoosegows and Hydras. But when a dice roll leads to goblins materializing in real life and her friends all disappearing, Nico Minoru is soon left running through NYC’s streets with a very real dragon hot on her tail. Desperate for help, she finds herself at the Scarlet Witch’s Last Door. Will these two witches find the missing heroes and piece together how this board game came to life, or will their adventure end in a critical loss?"
More on the Creators:
- Jeremy Whitley is known for his work on series such as Unstoppable Wasp and Navigating with You.
- Bayleigh Underwood has previously contributed art to Marvel United: A Pride Special and Marvel Action: Chillers.
Variant Covers Revealed:
- In addition to Bayleigh Underwood's main cover, STRANGE TALES #1 will feature variant covers by two acclaimed artists:
- Annie Wu is known for her distinctive art style, having worked on titles such as Hawkeye and Black Canary for Marvel and DC respectively.
- Gretel Lusky is a celebrated artist with a vibrant style, who has contributed to various comic book projects and illustrations, like IDW's Marvel Action: Chillers (which also featured writer Jeremy Whitley).
