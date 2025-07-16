"Fantastic Four x Gargoyles" Announced by Marvel Comics, Teaming Up Disney Afternoon with Marvel's First Family

It may be an unlikely combination, but we're not complaining!

Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch are about to meet Goliath, Demona, Brooklyn, and Coldstone, as Marvel Comics has just announced a Fantastic Four x Gargoyles one-shot comic book set to arrive this fall.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a one-shot release entitled Fantastic Four x Gargoyles , which is scheduled to hit comic shops on Wednesday, October 15th of this year.

, which is scheduled to hit comic shops on Wednesday, October 15th of this year. This issue will be written by Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman ( The Spectacular Spider-Man ) and illustrated by artist Enid Balám ( TVA: Time Variance Authority ), with a main cover by Taurin Clarke and variant covers by Luciano Vecchio, Gabrielle Dell’Otto, and Peach Momoko.

creator Greg Weisman ( ) and illustrated by artist Enid Balám ( ), with a main cover by Taurin Clarke and variant covers by Luciano Vecchio, Gabrielle Dell’Otto, and Peach Momoko. A second Gargoyles / Fantastic Four one-shot will also be published by Dynamite Entertainment, which is currently publishing the ongoing Gargoyles comic book series. Both stories will take place in the same continuity.

one-shot will also be published by Dynamite Entertainment, which is currently publishing the ongoing comic book series. Both stories will take place in the same continuity. Not only will this issue introduce Disney’s Gargoyles to the Fantastic Four, but it also features appearances by Tony Stark / Iron Man and Marvel’s own Gargoyle, Isaac Christians.

Disney’s original animated television series Gargoyles ran from 1994 through 1997 in syndication and on the ABC Network.

What they’re saying:

Gargoyles creator / writer Greg Weisman: “It just feels perfect to have the First Family of the Marvel Universe interacting with the First Family of the Gargoyles Universe, i.e. the Manhattan Clan. These two sets of heroes, both operating out of Midtown Manhattan - one from the Baxter Building and one from the Eyrie Building - just have so much in common. And, let's face it, in ways big and small, Stan & Jack's Fantastic Four was a clear influence on the creation of Gargoyles back in the early ‘90s. Getting to work on this project really brought out the gleeful kid in me. SO MUCH FUN!"

