Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2025

New seasons of animated favorites, Nat Geo shows and a returning "Project Runway" make up the bulk of August's offerings.

Disney+ has revealed all of its planned additions for August 2025, including the newly retitled Limitless: Live Better Now, the third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and the eagerly anticipated debut of Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 (Live on Disney+) – August 15th

Country music stars, celebrities, athletes, cancer researchers, and survivors join together for a powerful evening of inspiration and celebration. Music icon Dolly Parton will appear in the special, with Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow serving as host.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite – August 25th

After Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White thwart Gaston’s plan to take over all of their kingdoms, he calls upon Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen to help take the Princesses down once and for all. The Princesses learn about Gaston’s scheme and recruit a few friends of their own with the help of Magic Mirror: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! Together, the Princesses team up for an ultimate showdown of good versus evil.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Friday, August 1st

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Sunday, August 3rd

Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, August 6th

Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

Friday, August 8th

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties

Wednesday, August 13th

Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Sunday, August 17th

Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, August 20th

Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

Thursday, August 21st

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Friday, August 22nd

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

Monday, August 25th

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

Wednesday, August 27th

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

New 24/7 Always-On Streams

Outdoor Adventure Stream – August 1st

Disney+ will add a brand new Stream exploring the great outdoors. From conquering epic challenges to uncovering the secrets of lost cities, subscribers can experience these thrilling stories while watching the Outdoor Adventure Stream.

Princess Stream – August 25th

Timed to World Princess Week, Disney+ will add a brand new Stream that celebrates all Disney Princesses and their time-honored stories. From confronting villains to navigating everyday challenges, Disney+'s Princess Stream will deliver a marathon of classics that honor Disney's most beloved heroines from Moana to The Little Mermaid.

Hulu ESPN Content on Disney+

In August, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming:

Series: Good American Family , Solar Opposites , Shifting Gears , My Name is Earl , The Stolen Girl , Say Nothing , and more

, , , , , , and more Films: The Proposal , Napoleon Dynamite , Man on Fire , Taken , and more

, , , , and more Live Events: Day 1 of the US Open, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 Main Feed of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC, Little League Softball & Baseball World Series Championships, WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever, LALIGA Opening Weekend, T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, UFC 319 Prelims, Bundesliga Opening Weekend, and more

Day 1 of the US Open, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 Main Feed of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC, Little League Softball & Baseball World Series Championships, WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever, LALIGA Opening Weekend, T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, UFC 319 Prelims, Bundesliga Opening Weekend, and more Studio Shows: ESPN FC , Pardon the Interruption , Fútbol Americas , The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny , and more

, , , , and more ESPN Originals: College GameDay, Full Court Press, The Greatest Mixtape Ever, You Don’t Know Bo, Dream On, select E60s and 30 for 30s, and more