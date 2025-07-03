ABC, Along with Other Major Networks, to Air Stand Up to Cancer Benefit in Nashville this August

Stand Up to Cancer has announced their upcoming biennial roadblock concert set to take place in Nashville this August. The one hour special will air across all four major US broadcast networks, including ABC.

What’s Happening:

Stand Up to Cancer has announced their ninth biennial roadblock televised concert, set to take place in Nashville, TN on August 15th.

The benefit will combine country music with the unifying fight against cancer, and is set to bring together celebrities, athletes, cancer researchers, and survivors for a powerful and inspiring evening.

Taking place at the Pinnacle, this is the first time the event will be hosted in Nashville.

Country superstar Sheryl Crow is set to host the event, with appearances from other country legends and icons like Dolly Parton.

In addition to ABC, 30 participating media outlets will air the special.

ABC is donating a one hour slot of commercial-free airtime for the special, which is set to air at 8PM ET and PT/ 7P CT.

What They’re Saying:

Katie Couric, SU2C Co-Founder: “The goal of Stand Up To Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible. Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference—especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis."

“The goal of Stand Up To Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible. Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference—especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis." Julian Adams, Ph.D., SU2C President and CEO: “We’re honored to bring this year’s telecast to Nashville and to celebrate the incredible stories of survivorship made possible by Stand Up To Cancer-funded research. The advancements we’re making are driven by the ongoing generosity of our donors and the dedication of cancer researchers across the world. We are deeply grateful to the entertainment community and our broadcast partners for once again coming together in support of our mission to help spotlight this critical work."

ESPYS Fight Against Cancer:

The ESPYS began back in 1993, and have held a long commitment to raising awareness and money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The organization was founded by Jim Valvano and the sports network and has since raised over $250 million dollars from ESPN

While sports are one of the biggest forms of entertainment in the world, it's incredible to see the community come together to make a difference beyond the field, court, pool, etc.

You can learn more about the 2025 ESPYS here

Read More ABC: