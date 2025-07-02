ABC News To Air Special Focused On Diddy Trial Verdict Tonight
The special will feature expert analysis from a number of legal minds.
A timely new special is set to arrive on ABC tonight, focused on the verdict in the very high-profile Diddy Trial that was just announced earlier today.
What’s Happening:
- Today, ABC News announced Verdict: The Diddy Trial, airing tonight, Wednesday, July 2nd (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
- A verdict has been reached in the trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs, who has been found guilty on two of five counts. Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty on two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of racketeering conspiracy.
- Produced by ABC News Studios, this timely special provides a detailed overview of the charges against the music mogul, reconstructing the most pivotal courtroom moments through comprehensive actor reenactments and taking viewers behind the verdict and what comes next for the once seemingly untouchable Sean “Diddy" Combs.
- The special features expert analysis from Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney; Sarah Azari, criminal trial attorney; Touré, culture writer; Aaron Katersky, ABC News chief investigative correspondent; and Eboni K. Williams, legal analyst.
A Bit of Reaction:
- Diddy was found guilty on two counts of a prostitution-related offense, but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
- As such, those interested in the trial have taken to social media and shared some of their reactions to the findings, many displeased with the outcome of the trial.
- Many point out the “terrible prosecution" never making a case for the sex trafficking charges, while others share their displeasure in another person with money getting away with a crime.
- Others suggest that none of this matters anyway, pointing to a potential pardon from the current U.S. President Donald Trump.
- Check out some examples below:
