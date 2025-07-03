20/20 To Investigate Mysterious Disappearance That Led to Barn of Dark Secrets in Upcoming Episode
The episode, "She Was Almost Home," airs on July 4th.
An episode of 20/20 is set to look at the case of a 20-year-old woman who vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house back in 2016.
What’s Happening:
- In the summer of 2016, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house. The community quickly mobilized in a massive search-and-rescue operation, but as days went by without any sign of Sierah, her family and friends feared the worst.
- 20/20, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on Sierah’s disappearance and the investigation that led police to James Worley - a local man with a sinister past and a barn full of dark secrets.
- The two-hour program includes a tell-all interview with Robin Gardner, who survived an earlier abduction attempt by Worley.
- The episode also includes interviews with
- Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mother
- Tara Ice, Sierah’s aunt
- Josh Kolasinski, Sierah’s boyfriend at the time.
- Exclusive interviews include:
- Major Matt Smithmyer from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation;
- Kelsie Langenderfer and Bailey May, Sierah’s friends;
- Cathy Shaffer, Sierah’s grandmother
- FBI Special Agent Devon Lossick and FBI Violent Crime Task Force officer Dan Van Vorhis, two key investigators who conducted interviews with Worley during the search.
- This episode of 20/20 airs on Friday, July 4th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
- Note that this is a rebroadcast of the episode, which originally aired on October 27th, 2023.
Can’t Watch it on ABC?
- As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to catch it.
- Not only is it available on Hulu, you can also catch it over at the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.
