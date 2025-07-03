20/20 To Investigate Mysterious Disappearance That Led to Barn of Dark Secrets in Upcoming Episode

The episode, "She Was Almost Home," airs on July 4th.
by |
Tags: , , ,

An episode of 20/20 is set to look at the case of a 20-year-old woman who vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house back in 2016.

What’s Happening:

  • In the summer of 2016, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house. The community quickly mobilized in a massive search-and-rescue operation, but as days went by without any sign of Sierah, her family and friends feared the worst.
  • 20/20, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on Sierah’s disappearance and the investigation that led police to James Worley - a local man with a sinister past and a barn full of dark secrets.
  • The two-hour program includes a tell-all interview with Robin Gardner, who survived an earlier abduction attempt by Worley.
  • The episode also includes interviews with
    • Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mother
    • Tara Ice, Sierah’s aunt
    • Josh Kolasinski, Sierah’s boyfriend at the time.
  • Exclusive interviews include:
    • Major Matt Smithmyer from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation;
    • Kelsie Langenderfer and Bailey May, Sierah’s friends;
    • Cathy Shaffer, Sierah’s grandmother
    • FBI Special Agent Devon Lossick and FBI Violent Crime Task Force officer Dan Van Vorhis, two key investigators who conducted interviews with Worley during the search.
  • This episode of 20/20 airs on Friday, July 4th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
  • Note that this is a rebroadcast of the episode, which originally aired on October 27th, 2023.

Can’t Watch it on ABC?

  • As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to catch it.
  • Not only is it available on Hulu, you can also catch it over at the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.
  • You can find out about some of these other episodes and cases that 20/20 examines over at our page, here.  

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti