Challenge Life with Chris Hemsworth: National Geographic Drops Trailer for "Limitless: Live Better Now"

The three part series is set to debut this August.

National Geographic is getting ready to invite viewers back into the world of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Retitled Limitless: Live Better Now, Hemsworth returns in the newly released trailer.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has premiered the trailer for their upcoming series Limitless: Live Better Now.

. The follow up to Limitless with Chris Hemsworth invites viewers back into the internationally acclaimed adventure, with Hemsworth taking on new challenges.

invites viewers back into the internationally acclaimed adventure, with Hemsworth taking on new challenges. The series aims to showcase how we need to challenge ourselves and strengthen our minds and bodies to live not just longer, but better lives.

The three part series will see the A-list actor take on unforgettable challenges.

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson’s Wild State, Hemsworth is set to push himself farther physically and mentally to combat life’s challenges.

Filmed over two years across 6 different continents, Hemsworth is setting out on adventures you don’t wanna miss.

Through three episodes, fans will see the Thor actor take amazing experiences. “Brain Power" – Hemsworth takes on drumming to improve memory and cognitive function. With just months to master the instrument, he will face his fears performing in front of 70,000 people with Ed Sheeran. “Risk" – Taking inspiration from his children’s ability to take risks, Chris will attempt to climb a 600-foot Alpine dam in the Swiss Alps. Utilizing explore therapy and a state of hyperfocus called Flow, he highlights the mental and physical health benefits of taking risks. “Pain" – Heading to South Korea, Hemsworth faces his chronic pain through ancient healing traditions and science. Facing “pain valley" as part of his final test, Chris will push himself to his limits.

You can catch all three episodes of Limitless: Live Better Now on August 15th on Disney+/Hulu

on August 15th on The series will make its National Geographic debut on August 25th.

