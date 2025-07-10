Disney Lands 30 Nominations in the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards
"General Hospital" Dominates as Disney Racks Up Nominations for the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards
The nominations have been released for the 52nd Daytime Emmy awards.
What’s Happening
- The 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 17, 2025, in Pasadena, California. This marks a shift from its traditional May/June scheduling.
- Viewers can watch the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards live on CBS, stream it on Paramount+, or access it live or on-demand on The Emmys website (watch.theemmys.tv).
- General Hospital continues its history of racking up nominations for awards, with over 800 nominations across various award categories through the years.
Walt Disney Company 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations List
- The Walt Disney Company picked up numerous nominations which include:
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital
- Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
- Live with Kelly and Mark
- The View
- Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
- Nancy Lee Grahn — General Hospital
- Laura Wright — General Hospital
- Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
- Dominic Zamprogna — General Hospital
- Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
- Kate Mansi — General Hospital
- Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
- Tajh Bellow — General Hospital
- Gregory Harrison — General Hospital
- Jonathan Jackson — General Hospital
- Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
- Alley Mills — General Hospital
- Jacqueline Lopez — General Hospital
- Avery Kristen Pohl — General Hospital
- Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
- Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa — Live With Kelly and Mark
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital
- Outstanding Directing Team For a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
- Outstanding Directing Team For A Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day PArade
- Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
- National Parks: USA
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- The View
- Outstanding Cinematography
- National Parks: USA
- Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
- The View
- Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
- National Parks: USA
- Outstanding Lighting Direction
- The View
- Outstanding Casting
- General Hospital
- Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
- Live with Kelly and Mark
- Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
- General Hospital
- Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup
- General Hospital
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
