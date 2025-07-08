A Home Renovation Gone Horribly Wrong in This Week’s Rebroadcast of “20/20”

A "20/20" episode that originally aired in February 2024 is set to re-air on ABC this week.

This week, ABC will re-air an episode of 20/20 from 2024 that investigates how a bizarre home renovation may have been the motive for a brutal murder.

What’s Happening:

When Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a beloved mom and successful businesswoman, is found dead in the Florida home she shared with her husband, David Tronnes, police suspect it was a robbery gone wrong. Why else would her $15,000 diamond ring be missing? When investigators dismiss that theory, they turn their attention to a home renovation that the couple had undertaken, which was to be profiled on the A&E show Zombie House Flipping .

. A two-hour 20/20 includes the first post-trial exclusive interviews with Jackson Cooper, Shanti’s son, and Jim Cooper, Shanti’s ex-husband.

includes the first post-trial exclusive interviews with Jackson Cooper, Shanti’s son, and Jim Cooper, Shanti’s ex-husband. The episode also includes exclusive interviews with Detectives Teresa Sprague and Barbara Sharp, who doggedly spearheaded the fight for justice for Shanti; Michael Smith, assistant state attorney; Will Jay, prosecutor; and Dana Duran and Melissa Brzezinski, Shanti’s close friends.

This episode, which originally aired on February 23rd, 2024, is set to re-air Friday, June 20th, 2025 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to watch it.

Not only is it available on Hulu, you can also catch it on the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.

episodes. You can find out about some of these other episodes and cases examined by 20/20 on our page, here

More from ABC News: