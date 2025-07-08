A Home Renovation Gone Horribly Wrong in This Week’s Rebroadcast of “20/20”
This week, ABC will re-air an episode of 20/20 from 2024 that investigates how a bizarre home renovation may have been the motive for a brutal murder.
- When Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a beloved mom and successful businesswoman, is found dead in the Florida home she shared with her husband, David Tronnes, police suspect it was a robbery gone wrong. Why else would her $15,000 diamond ring be missing? When investigators dismiss that theory, they turn their attention to a home renovation that the couple had undertaken, which was to be profiled on the A&E show Zombie House Flipping.
- A two-hour 20/20 includes the first post-trial exclusive interviews with Jackson Cooper, Shanti’s son, and Jim Cooper, Shanti’s ex-husband.
- The episode also includes exclusive interviews with Detectives Teresa Sprague and Barbara Sharp, who doggedly spearheaded the fight for justice for Shanti; Michael Smith, assistant state attorney; Will Jay, prosecutor; and Dana Duran and Melissa Brzezinski, Shanti’s close friends.
- This episode, which originally aired on February 23rd, 2024, is set to re-air Friday, June 20th, 2025 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
