ABC News Announces Two Key Promotions in New York

Greg Croft and Jenny Wagnon Courts have both been promoted at ABC News.

Two ABC News executives have received promotions in New York – Greg Croft and Jenny Wagnon Courts.

What’s Happening:

TheWrap reports

In his new role, Croft will manage teams based in the Eastern half of the U.S., leading breaking news and day-to-day coverage in collaboration with editorial partners across the news division.

Croft has been with ABC News for nearly 20 years, starting as an intern and becoming an assignment desk manager, before leading the embed teams through four presidential election cycles.

Meanwhile, Wagnon Courts will oversee the team responsible for organizing and sharing content for all ABC News programs, ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates, working closely with the assignment desk on coverage for planned events and breaking news.

Wagnon Courts joined ABC News in 2019 as an investigative producer, spending a year in Texas producing for Uvalde 365. Prior to her role at ABC News, she spent 17 years in local news at KWTV in Oklahoma City.

What They’re Saying:

Katie DenDaas, ABC News global newsgathering vice president: “Greg and Jenny will partner to ensure that resources are directed to the most important stories of the day driving toward news division priorities while working closely with Michael Kreisel and the newsgathering, NewsOne and Audio teams to help lead our daily editorial strategy during these complex and consequential times. Please join me in congratulating Greg and Jenny on their new roles."

More from ABC News: