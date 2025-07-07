Eva Pilgrim Departing “GMA3” and ABC News to Take Over as Host of “Inside Edition”
Pilgrim is set to become only the fourth host of the long-running syndicated series, “Inside Edition.”
GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Eva Pilgrim is leaving ABC News, as she prepares to take on a new role as host of Inside Edition.
What’s Happening:
- TVLine reports that GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim will be succeeding Deborah Norville as the anchor of Inside Edition, a syndicated news-magazine series that has been running for 38 seasons.
- Pilgrim will be only the fourth Inside Edition anchor, succeeding Norville, who recently departed after 30 years.
- At this time, Pilgrim is still appearing on GMA3, with her final appearance date not yet announced. She will, however, be taking over Inside Edition starting this fall.
- Pilgrim has been with ABC News for nine years, where she has served as a senior national correspondent, reporting on a wide variety of stories.
- Meanwhile, Variety reports that Pilgrim’s GMA3 co-host, DeMarco Morgan, is also leaving the show and the company, leading to a new hosting line-up for the show.
- In recent weeks, viewers have seen GMA3 broadcasts led by Spencer, Champion, Benitez, Whit Johnson, Janai Norman and Will Reeves, as well as ABC News correspondents like James Longman and Rachel Scott.
- Instead of naming new hosts, ABC News will give more air time to various anchors and correspondents from the main show, including weekend hosts such as Gio Benitez or the weekday broadcast’s Ginger Zee.
What They’re Saying:
- Charles Lachman, “Inside Edition" executive producer: “We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of Inside Edition. She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take Inside Edition into its next chapter."
- Eva Pilgrim: “Anchoring Inside Edition is truly a dream job. I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I’m pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It’s truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history."
More from ABC News:
- Good Morning America is putting the “A" back in GMA with a new weekly series celebrating each of the 50 states.
- A trio of gripping new true-crime series from ABC News Studios are coming to Hulu in July.
- Two ABC News executives have received promotions in New York – Greg Croft and Jenny Wagnon Courts.
- The third season of IMPACT x Nightline concluded with a look at convicted reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently released from prison after receiving a pardon from President Trump.
