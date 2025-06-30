GMA "Puts The 'A' Back in 'GMA" With New Weekly Series Celebrating Each of the States
Each state will appear in the order in which they joined the United States.
Good Morning America is set to launch a new weekly series celebrating each of the 50 states in the United States, celebrating 50 years of Good Morning America and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the country.
What’s Happening:
- As Good Morning America celebrates its 50th anniversary, and as we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the ABC News program is launching a new yearlong series - 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful.
- Starting July 3rd, the weekly series will run through July of 2026, and will see a GMA personality heading out across the country to spotlight the people, places, and spirit that define each state.
- The series will start in (appropriately enough) Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the first state to join the Union, and will feature a new state each week, following the order in which they joined the U.S., to highlight a local changemaker and showcase the state’s unique culture, history, traditions, and landmarks.
- The first entry will also feature chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, celebrating the heroic lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach.
- Viewers will be invited to nominate inspiring individuals in their communities who are making a meaningful impact.
- Additional coverage from the series will also air on GMA3, ABC News Life, and ABC News digital and social platforms.
What They’re Saying:
- Simone Swink, senior executive producer of Good Morning America: “This series is a chance for us to explore the country and share stories that reflect the heart of each state. We’re looking forward to meeting people, highlighting what makes each state special, and proudly keeping the ‘A’ in ‘GMA.’"
- Ginger Zee: “I can’t think of a better way to kick off this journey than in Delaware, our very first state. Meeting the Rehoboth Beach lifeguards and seeing their commitment to community and safety perfectly captures the spirit of what this series is all about, especially ahead of Fourth of July weekend."
A Quick Thought:
- While the series is a captivating and intriguing idea, personally I think the order in which the states appear on the series should be more randomized.
- While the placement of them in order makes sense, if some folks are only interested in certain states they’ll know exactly when to tune in.
- If they didn’t know, they’d have to tune in each week and might get captivated at the first hook to learn about Kansas when they wanted to watch California.
- Either way, see you in July of 2026, Hawaii!
