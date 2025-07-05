"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Jensen Ackles, Rachel Brosnahan, and More to Appear Week of July 7th

Plus Rita Ora, Milo Manheim, Maggie Q and other stop by the show!

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th:

Monday, July 7 Maggie Q ( Ballard ) “Summer Savings Week" with Meaghan Murphy (Tips on cheap and easy summer fun for kids) The hosts open up “The Inbox"

Tuesday, July 8 Jensen Ackles ( Countdown ) “Summer Savings Week" with Pauline Frommer (Last-minute cheap travel) Another edition of “The Inbox"

Wednesday, July 9 Rachel Brosnahan ( Superman ) “Summer Savings Week" with Bola Sokunbi (Smart summer buys) Hosts read audience messages from “The Inbox"

Thursday, July 10 Rita Ora “Shopping Day at Live " with Monica Mangin “Summer Savings Week" with “The Meat Teacher" Matt Groark (How to prepare meat on a budget) Kelly and Mark open up the “Hot Dad Inbox"

Friday, July 11 Milo Manheim ( Zombies 4: Dawn of The Vampires ) “Sizzle in the City: Hottest Summer Dishes"



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.