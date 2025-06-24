Airborne Discounts: Save Up to $5,000 On Select 2025 and 2026 National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet Tours
Don't miss out on experiencing these once-in-a-lifetime trips at a discount.
National Geographic Expeditions are offering huge savings on several of their private jet excursions for both new and returning customers.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic’s Private Jet Expeditions are a great way to see some of the most amazing places in the world.
- Now, potential guests can save up to $5,000 per person on the premium excursions throughout 2025 and 2026.
- For returning travelers, the $5,000 savings applies on select expeditions, including:
- Around the World by Private Jet
- Oct. 30, 2025
- Jan. 1, 2026
- March 28, 2026
- Across the Continents
- Jan. 15, 2026
- Wildlife of the World
- March 16, 2026
- Ancient Traditions & Natural Wonders
- April 30, 2026
- Circumnavigating the North
- May 25, 2026
- African Discovery
- July 12, 2026
- Around the World by Private Jet
- For new customers, you’ll be able to save $2,500 per person on these airborne adventures.
- You can learn more about National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet tours here, which range in price from $72,500 all the way up to $130,000 a person.
Discounts on the Ground:
- National Geographic Expeditions is also offering savings on select 2026 Land Expeditions.
- With savings up to $750 per person, these more affordable experiences offer in-depth looks at several regions around the world, including India, Iceland, Norway, Japan, Morocco and more!
- You can learn more about the discounts here.
