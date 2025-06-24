Airborne Discounts: Save Up to $5,000 On Select 2025 and 2026 National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet Tours

Don't miss out on experiencing these once-in-a-lifetime trips at a discount.

National Geographic Expeditions are offering huge savings on several of their private jet excursions for both new and returning customers.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic’s Private Jet Expeditions are a great way to see some of the most amazing places in the world.

Now, potential guests can save up to $5,000 per person on the premium excursions throughout 2025 and 2026.

For returning travelers, the $5,000 savings applies on select expeditions, including: Around the World by Private Jet Oct. 30, 2025 Jan. 1, 2026 March 28, 2026 Across the Continents Jan. 15, 2026 Wildlife of the World March 16, 2026 Ancient Traditions & Natural Wonders April 30, 2026 Circumnavigating the North May 25, 2026 African Discovery July 12, 2026

For new customers, you’ll be able to save $2,500 per person on these airborne adventures.

You can learn more about National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet tours here

Discounts on the Ground:

National Geographic Expeditions is also offering savings on select 2026 Land Expeditions.

With savings up to $750 per person, these more affordable experiences offer in-depth looks at several regions around the world, including India, Iceland, Norway, Japan, Morocco and more!

You can learn more about the discounts here

