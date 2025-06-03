Save Up to $750 Per Person on Select 2026 National Geographic Signature Land Expeditions

Don't miss out on one of Nat Geo's incomparable excursions at a special price.

National Geographic Expeditions are incredible ways to see the world’s natural beauty and experience humanity’s amazing cultures. Those looking to partake in one of Nat Geo’s Signature Land excursions can save up to $750 when booking an advance reservation this summer.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Expeditions is offering special discounts on their Signature Land Expeditions.

The fully planned, premium excursions offer an indepth look at the natural wonders, heritages, and cultures of select locations around the world.

Ranging from $6,700 to $17,100, set out on an unforgettable adventure with special experiences, museum visits, unforgettable meals, high end hotels, and more.

Hosted by a National Geographic Expert, these experiences are both informative and immersive.

The excursions include locations like India, Iceland, Norway, Japan, Morocco, and so many more.

For those booking excursions prior to August 31st, 2025 for Signature Land reservations between January 6th, 2026 and April 30th, 2027, you can save up to $750 per person.

New guests can save: $500/person on International Signature Land departures. $400/person on Domestic Signature Land departures.

Returning guests can save: $750/person on International Signature Land departures. $500/person on Domestic Signature Land departures.

You can learn more about the full itineraries here

National Geographic at Sea:

While these amazing excursions offer incomparable views of the Earth’s incredible topography, National Geographic is headed to see this summer to celebrate the hit Steven Spielburg film Jaws.

The film, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, is credited with being the first ever summer blockbuster.

Spielburg helped spearhead the documentary, which you can learn more about here

