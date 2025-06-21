Nat Geo Hosts Premiere of "JAWS @ 50" in Martha's Vineyard on Milestone Anniversary of Iconic Film

The new doc will arrive for all next month.

Last night, hundreds of Jaws fans and creatives behind the new documentary celebrating the film were in Martha’s Vineyard for the premiere of the new Nat Geo doc - JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.

What’s Happening:

Last night, Exactly 50 years after the blockbuster film Jaws was first released in theaters, National Geographic held the world premiere of JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story - the only authorized documentary celebrating this anniversary milestone with new, exclusive interviews with director Steven Spielberg.

was first released in theaters, National Geographic held the world premiere of - the only authorized documentary celebrating this anniversary milestone with new, exclusive interviews with director Steven Spielberg. The premiere was held as a heartfelt thank you to the local community who helped bring Jaws to life, and the sold-out event had over 500 attendees, hosted in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce.

to life, and the sold-out event had over 500 attendees, hosted in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. The premiere took over the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, bringing together original cast and crew, producers and fans for a special night that included a surprise video message from Spielberg.

Guests at the event included: Director and producer Laurent Bouzereau Executive producer and renowned voice for sharks and ocean policy advocate, widow of Jaws author Peter Benchley, Wendy Benchley Executive producer Laura Bowling Co-presidents of Amblin TV Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank Nedland Films producer Markus Keith Director and producer Davis Guggenheim and his wife, actress Elisabeth Shue American television journalist and host for Turner Classic Movies, Ben Mankiewicz National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry Local fans and islanders who were part of the original Jaws cast and crew.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to the behind-the-scenes madness from the film.

Featuring rare archival footage and interviews with acclaimed Hollywood directors, including Spielberg himself, top shark scientists and conservationists, the documentary uncovers the behind-the-scenes chaos and how the film launched the summer blockbuster, inspired a new wave of filmmakers, and paved the way for shark conservation that continues today. JAWS @ 50 is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau (Faye, Music by John Williams).

JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story premieres on July 10th on National Geographic and will stream on Disney+ Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Steven Spielberg: “If someone had told me 50 years ago that we would be celebrating this anniversary, I would have thought they were as crazy as the making of Jaws was making me, but here we are, half a century later… I was so lucky that so many of the parts, the roles, in the film were played by islanders, were played by locals, who gave Jaws an authenticity that remains one of my favorite things about the entire film … Jaws and the Vineyard are forever linked in the best possible way… This documentary, directed by Laurent Bouzereau, is the most honest telling of the making of Jaws, starting with how excited I was to be chosen in the first place to get to direct a film based on Peter Benchley’s blockbuster book, but it also details how young and unprepared all of us were for the challenges of shooting in the Atlantic Ocean with a mechanical shark that was more temperamental than any movie star I have ever worked with since, and how in the wake of running over schedule and budget, I truly believed that Jaws would be the last movie I would ever be given to direct."

Mar-JAWS Vineyard:

Martha's Vineyard, known for its scenic beauty, beaches, and upscale small-town feel, became an essential part of the identity of JAWS .

. The film's coastal setting helped create the perfect atmosphere of a peaceful beach vacation turned nightmarish, thanks in large part to the natural landscape, including the actual beaches and the harbor scenes that lent a sense of lived-in realism to the film.

Filming on location at Martha's Vineyard was a significant logistical challenge for the film, which in the end, helped contribute to the movie's success as Spielberg and the crew had to contend with weather and those infamously unreliable mechanical sharks that kept them hidden for most of the movie, which in turn added to the suspense and drama that made it a classic.

After Jaws was released, Martha's Vineyard became forever linked to the film, with fans of the movie flocking to the island ever since, with some even visiting the specific filming locations like the famous "Jaws Bridge" or the beaches that made up the fictitious Amity Island’s shore.