National Geographic Unveils Poignant Trailer for "Naming the Dead" Docu-Series, Shedding Light on Unidentified Persons
The series aims to bring closure and identity to forgotten victims, with episodes hitting Disney+ this August.
National Geographic is set to delve into the compelling and often heartbreaking world of forensic identification with its new docu-series, "Naming the Dead."
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic is preparing to launch Naming the Dead, a new series following the intricate and dedicated work involved in identifying Jane and John Does.
- The docu-series Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes) is scheduled to premiere on National Geographic at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, August 2
- It will then premiere on Disney+ on Sunday, August 3, 2025.
- The trailer, now available, offers a glimpse into the emotional journeys of those working tirelessly to solve cold cases and bring peace to families of missing persons.
- The series highlights the use of advanced forensic techniques, including DNA sequencing, alongside traditional investigative methods.
- It showcases the perseverance of investigators, volunteers, and forensic scientists who dedicate years, and sometimes decades, to piecing together clues to uncover the identities of the deceased.
- Stories will feature cases that have remained unsolved for decades, emphasizing the human element behind each unidentified person—that they were once "Kive, Melody, Cindy, they're people and you can't forget people."
- Naming the Dead will reveal the profound impact of these efforts, not only on the victims, but also on the lives of their families who have endured years of uncertainty.
About the DNA Doe Project:
- The DNA Doe Project, established in 2017, is a nonprofit organization that employs investigative genetic genealogy to identify unidentified deceased individuals
- It has successfully resolved over 100 cases.
- Founded by Colleen M. Fitzpatrick, a physicist with NASA experience, and Margaret Press, a novelist and genealogist, the organization combines scientific rigor with genealogical expertise to drive its identification efforts.
- The project uses advanced DNA sequencing and platforms like GEDmatch to construct family trees, integrating genetic data with traditional genealogical research to identify remains, even when working with degraded or challenging DNA samples.
