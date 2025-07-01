New "Project Runway" Trailer Arrives Promising a Workroom's Worth of Drama for Freeform and Disney+ Debut Later This Month

The new theater setting instead of a fashion school is somehow poetic.

The new trailer has dropped for the highly-anticipated return of Heidi Klum to the Project Runway franchise as the series gets ready to debut on Freeform on Disney+ later this month.

What’s Happening:

Freeform has dropped the new trailer for the upcoming season of Project Runway , debuting for the first time on the network later this month.

, debuting for the first time on the network later this month. In the new trailer, we see not only the new location that the series is taking place in, but also a lot of the high-stakes drama that the contestants will be enduring this season.

We also get a peek at the return of Heidi Klum, who is back as the host of the acclaimed reality series, alongside Nina Garcia, Christian Siriano, and new this year - Law Roach.

Siriano, who joined the cast as a mentor in 2018 replacing Tim Gunn, returns to mentor this season’s contestants, and based on one moment in the trailer, is well aware that this is a Disney production now.

The trailer also promises a number of celebrity judges, and we see comedian Nikki Glaser and designer Zac Posen, but you can see the full list over at our post, here.

The new season of Project Runway arrives on Freeform on Thursday, July 31st, with a two episode premiere at 9:00 PM ET with subsequent episodes arriving weekly starting at 10:00 PM ET.

arrives on Freeform on Thursday, July 31st, with a two episode premiere at 9:00 PM ET with subsequent episodes arriving weekly starting at 10:00 PM ET. The episodes will be available soon after they air on both Hulu

Making the right cut?

This could just be the trailer, and I know a series like this is bound to evolve over time (which it has), but based on this trailer alone, this 21st season of the acclaimed series appears to focus more on the interpersonal drama amongst the contestants than the quality of their creative work.

That was what happened early on in the series: you fell in love with the contestants based on their pride and their creative prowess, or you hated them because of their attitude and inability to work with others on those pesky team challenges. The drama came from the stressful pressure of the time limits, and maybe someone who spent too long at a sewing machine, or a critique that went terribly wrong when they thought they had the best design.

I know the show evolved and did include far more of the social drama of the competition but balanced, and then a drastic shift that (in my opinion) took place when the show jumped to Lifetime. This trailer seems to promise more of that social drama, with the intensity of the workroom peppered in.

While the trailer shows some tense moments in the workroom or the runway, the big moments are when the contestants are screaming at each other or arguing with the judges.

I’m curious to see what will happen, but I hope it doesn’t lose sight of what made the show such a hit in the first place.