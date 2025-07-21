Disney+ Developing New Cinderella Musical Series with Producer Jennifer Lopez

The series is based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and focuses on the fairy godparents' perspective.

Disney+ is actively developing a limited series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, a project that stems from a collaboration between Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Skydance Television, and Concord Originals.

What’s Happening:

The classic musical Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is the basis of a new limited series.

is the basis of a new limited series. The series focuses on the fairy godparents' perspective.

It's produced by Skydance Television, Concord Originals, and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, with Lopez also serving as an executive producer.

Rachel Shukert (known for GLOW, The Baby-Sitters Club, and The Handmaid's Tale) is confirmed as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

, , and ) is confirmed as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. This project is the first under a broader strategic deal between Skydance Television and Concord Originals to develop new content from Concord’s extensive musical catalog, including a modernization of Oklahoma! .

. Other executive producers include Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Sophia Dilley, and Scott Pascucci.

The series ultimately landed at Disney+ after a competitive bidding war with Amazon.

While in active development, no specific release date or casting details have been announced at this time.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Through the Years:

The 1997 televised film version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella became a cultural phenomenon, widely praised for its groundbreaking diverse casting and vibrant production.

The premiere on ABC

With a production budget of $12 million, it was considered among the most expensive television films ever made at the time.

The original Cinderella was written specifically for television and premiered live on CBS on March 31, 1957.

was written specifically for television and premiered live on CBS on March 31, 1957. It was seen by an astounding 107 million viewers in the U.S., which at the time was the largest audience for any program in television history, representing 60% of the country's population.

A second televised version aired on CBS on February 22, 1965, with a new book by Joseph Schrank. This adaptation starred a young Lesley Ann Warren (of The Happiest Millionaire and One and Only Genuine Original Family Band fame) in the title role, alongside veteran performers Ginger Rogers as the Queen, Walter Pidgeon as the King, and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother.

and fame) in the title role, alongside veteran performers Ginger Rogers as the Queen, Walter Pidgeon as the King, and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother. It became the highest-rated non-sports special on CBS until 2009.

