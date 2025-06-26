Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for Korean Drama “Low Life”
Mark your calendars for this 11-part series.
Disney+ has announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated Korean drama, Low Life.
What’s Happening:
- Veteran Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong, who drew widespread acclaim for his starring role in Disney+’s Moving, the platform’s most-watched Asian original to date, makes his return this July in Low Life, a stylish crime drama set in the shadowy underworld of 1970s South Korea.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 11-episode series kicks off on July 16th with a three-episode launch, followed by weekly releases and wrapping up with a two-part finale on August 13th.
- Helmed by Kang Yun-seong, the creative mind behind Big Bet and director of the blockbuster The Outlaws, Low Life follows an unlikely duo: a small-time hustler and his nephew.
- Their lives take a wild turn when they catch wind of a rumor about a sunken ship filled with hidden treasure off Korea’s coast.
- Desperate to hit the jackpot, they dive into a fierce and dangerous pursuit, facing off against rival treasure hunters, con artists, and criminal kingpins along the way.
- Ryu Seung-ryong takes on the role of Oh Gwanseok, a veteran con artist on the hunt for one last lucrative job, while rising star Yang Se-jong plays his wide-eyed nephew, Oh Heedong.
- Joining them is Im Soo-jung as Yang Jungsook, the powerful matriarch of Hongbaek Industries, whose personal ambitions add tension to their treasure-seeking quest.
About Actor Ryu Seung-ryong:
- Born on November 29, 1970, in Seoul, Ryu Seung-ryong spent part of his childhood in Seocheon County, South Chungcheong Province, his father’s hometown.
- His passion for acting was sparked in middle school after watching the play Faust, starring Kim Jin-tae, during his third year.
- Ryu began his career in theater before making a successful transition to film and television.
- He is widely recognized for his versatile supporting roles in films such as War of the Arrows, All About My Wife, Masquerade, Miracle in Cell No. 7, and The Admiral: Roaring Currents.
