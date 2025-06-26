Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for Korean Drama “Low Life”

Mark your calendars for this 11-part series.
Disney+ has announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated Korean drama, Low Life.

What’s Happening:

  • Veteran Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong, who drew widespread acclaim for his starring role in Disney+’s Moving, the platform’s most-watched Asian original to date, makes his return this July in Low Life, a stylish crime drama set in the shadowy underworld of 1970s South Korea.
  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 11-episode series kicks off on July 16th with a three-episode launch, followed by weekly releases and wrapping up with a two-part finale on August 13th.
  • Helmed by Kang Yun-seong, the creative mind behind Big Bet and director of the blockbuster The Outlaws, Low Life follows an unlikely duo: a small-time hustler and his nephew.
  • Their lives take a wild turn when they catch wind of a rumor about a sunken ship filled with hidden treasure off Korea’s coast.
  • Desperate to hit the jackpot, they dive into a fierce and dangerous pursuit, facing off against rival treasure hunters, con artists, and criminal kingpins along the way.
  • Ryu Seung-ryong takes on the role of Oh Gwanseok, a veteran con artist on the hunt for one last lucrative job, while rising star Yang Se-jong plays his wide-eyed nephew, Oh Heedong.
  • Joining them is Im Soo-jung as Yang Jungsook, the powerful matriarch of Hongbaek Industries, whose personal ambitions add tension to their treasure-seeking quest.

About Actor Ryu Seung-ryong:

  • Born on November 29, 1970, in Seoul, Ryu Seung-ryong spent part of his childhood in Seocheon County, South Chungcheong Province, his father’s hometown.
  • His passion for acting was sparked in middle school after watching the play Faust, starring Kim Jin-tae, during his third year.
  • Ryu began his career in theater before making a successful transition to film and television.
  • He is widely recognized for his versatile supporting roles in films such as War of the Arrows, All About My Wife, Masquerade, Miracle in Cell No. 7, and The Admiral: Roaring Currents.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy