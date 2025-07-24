Percy Jackson Cast Sets Sail for the Sea of Monsters in Season 2 – SDCC 2025 Highlights

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians preview an epic, emotional, and action-packed second season at San Diego Comic-Con.

Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con was transformed into Camp Half-Blood as fans packed the room for a special panel celebrating Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Moderator Timothy Simons (who joins the cast this season as Tantalus) welcomed fans and thanked them for their passion, whether they camped out overnight or just came in for the air conditioning.

The energy in the room was electric as executive producers Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein took the stage alongside stars Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse), Daniel Diemer (Tyson), and Charlie Bushnell (Luke).

Season 2 adapts The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s beloved series. As Dan Shotz put it, "Season 2 is about Percy trying to hold all of his life together as it's breaking and changing." Joking, he added, “that's your typical middle school experience."

After finding a place he belongs at Camp Half-Blood, Percy’s world is upended again. Grover is captured, the protective barrier around camp is failing, and Percy sets off to retrieve the Golden Fleece on a dangerous new quest.

Jon Steinberg noted that while Season 1 felt like a magical American road trip, this new season is fully immersed in fantasy: magic islands, epic battles, and monsters abound. From cruise ships to a 175-foot ironclad, the scale of the production has grown significantly.

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries reflected on returning to their roles after a long break between seasons. "To me, it feels like a family reunion," Jeffries said, describing how the cast has become a tight-knit group both on and off screen. The move away from digital stages and onto expansive physical sets helped deepen their immersion in the world of Percy Jackson.

Daniel Diemer joins the cast as Tyson, Percy's Cyclops half-brother. "I was creating a Cyclops baby that was youthly innocent, had a huge heart," he said. Beirne described how his friendship with Walker off-screen informed their sibling bond on-screen.

Meanwhile, Dior Goodjohn praised the opportunity to dive into Clarisse's psychology: "We all know those people with hard exteriors, but it’s often those who’ve gone through the most. This season, you see what makes her tick."

Action takes center stage this season, and the cast embraced the challenge. Charlie Bushnell, who plays Luke, talked about the thrill of stunt training: "We all do like 95% of our own stunts," he said.

Set highlights include a massive chariot racing track and an ironclad ship that was deconstructed and reassembled at a seven-degree tilt to achieve specific scenes. Leah Sava Jeffries recalled a moment where real horses took off unexpectedly during filming. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The cast shared some favorite moments from filming. Highlights included an impromptu Titanic reenactment on the ship, a fake wedding proposal at the cast dinner, and an acting exercise where Aryan and Walker were asked to stare into each other’s eyes with foreheads touching. "We had to take a little friendship break after that," joked Scobell.

The panel closed with a video message from author Rick Riordan, who announced casting for Hades’ kids in Season 3, Nico (Levi Chrisopulos) and Bianca (Olive Abercrombie). The panel also included the debut of a new teaser trailer and the premiere date - December 10th. A behind-the-scenes look at Aryan getting ready for Grover’s wedding day gave attendees hope that they would see the much-hyped white dress, but instead, we’ll all have to wait until the show debuts on Disney+.