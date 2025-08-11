Hulu's NFL Show Just Drafted William H. Macy
The 'Shameless' star joins Christopher Meloni in the highly anticipated football drama.
Hulu is assembling an all-star team for its upcoming NFL drama, and they've just signed a hall-of-fame-level talent to the roster.
What’s Happening:
- William H. Macy has officially been cast as a series regular in the as-yet-untitled Dan Fogelman NFL project for Hulu. He’s coming off roles in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Ricky Stanicky and is set to appear in the remake of The Running Man.
- Macy will portray Hank Durkin, starring opposite the previously announced lead, Christopher Meloni, who plays head coach Danny Roarke.
- The series hails from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who writes and executive produces, and is a co-production between 20th Television and Skydance Sports.
- No release date has been announced yet.
A New Playbook for Prestige TV
- Dan Fogelman, a master of the heart-wrenching family drama with This Is Us, is now pivoting his character-driven storytelling to the high-stakes world of professional football.
- This blend of intimate family dynamics with the grand spectacle of the NFL suggests a series aiming for the emotional depth of Friday Night Lights while carving out its own unique space.
- The pairing of Christopher Meloni, known for his intense dramatic work, with the versatile William H. Macy indicates a commitment to performance-led television.
- It’s looking like a show with character and conflict at the forefront, using the NFL as a backdrop for powerful human stories.
About William H. Macy's Iconic Role: Frank Gallagher
- While William H. Macy has an acclaimed career including an Oscar nomination for Fargo, for millions of television viewers, he is unequivocally Frank Gallagher from the Showtime series Shameless.
- Shameless ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021 and centered on the chaotic, fiercely loyal Gallagher family navigating poverty on the South Side of Chicago.
- Macy starred as Frank, the brilliant but perpetually drunk, narcissistic, and scheming patriarch.
- For his performance, Macy earned six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and won two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
