Vampirina Becomes a Teenager as Disney Channel Offers a First Glimpse at the New Live-Action Series

A short teaser has promised more to come from “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” on Tuesday, August 12th.

Vampirina is making the jump from animated Disney Jr. series to live-action Disney Channel series, and it looks like we’re about to get our first look at the teenage vampire’s new form.

What’s Happening:

The latest in Disney Channel’s recent string of new live-action series following Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Electric Bloom is a reimagining of the beloved preschooler series, Vampirina – subtitled Teenage Vampire .

and is a reimagining of the beloved preschooler series, – subtitled . Disney Channel’s official X account showcased a first look at Kenzi Richardson as the titular Vampirina, otherwise known as Vee, promising more to come tomorrow (August 12th).

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school.

follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. There, she will be living amongst humans for the first time as she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father assigns an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school.

The series is based on the books written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, and inspired by the Disney Jr. animated series Vampirina by Chris Nee.

by Chris Nee. The new live-action series, geared toward an older audience, stars: Kenzi Richardson (international tour of The Lion King ) as Vee Jiwon Lee ( Rise Up , Sing Out ) as Sophie Shaun Dixon ( The Neighborhood ) as Elijah Milo Maharlika ( Les Miserables Broadway National Tour) as Demi newcomer Faith Hedley as Britney



It looks like we may find out tomorrow just when Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will premiere on Disney Channel.

More Disney Channel News and Recaps:

The first teaser has been released for season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , and we’ve also learned of a slew of special guest stars for the new season.

, and we’ve also learned of a slew of special guest stars for the new season. The new Disney Channel series, Electric Bloom , debuted early last month on the network and is now set to arrive on Disney+

, debuted early last month on the network and is Speaking of Electric Bloom, be sure to check out Alex’s recaps of the nine episodes that have debuted so far via our Electric Bloom tag