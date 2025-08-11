After Venu's Collapse, ESPN and FOX Unveil Their Streaming Plan B

Following the collapse of the Venu Sports venture, this new offering combines ESPN's DTC service and FOX One for one monthly price.

In the latest pivot of sports broadcasting, ESPN and FOX have announced a new partnership that will bundle their respective direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services.

What’s Happening:

Starting October 2, 2025, consumers can purchase a bundle combining ESPN’s DTC Unlimited Offering and the new FOX One streaming service for $39.99 per month.

This bundle will provide comprehensive access to the biggest leagues and events, including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football, NASCAR, UFC, the FIFA World Cup, and more.

Separately, both the ESPN DTC service and FOX One will launch individually for consumers on August 21, 2025.

The full suite of linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, etc.), content from ESPN on ABC

Live and on-demand content from FOX’s entire portfolio, including FOX Sports (FS1, FS2, BTN), FOX News Channel, FOX Business, the main FOX Network, and local stations.

This new bundle is designed to be a one-stop shop for cord-cutters and cord-nevers who don't want to miss a moment of the action.

The ESPN DTC service will feature an enhanced app with integrated game stats, betting information, and fantasy sports. Meanwhile, FOX One will leverage the technology behind Tubi to offer advanced personalization for its combination of News, Sports, and Entertainment content.

What They’re Saying:

Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution: “Working with FOX One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere."

Tony Billetter, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, FOX Direct to Consumer: “Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers. Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan."

A New Play in the Streaming Wars

This ESPN/FOX bundle represents a significant pivot in strategy after the high-profile failure of a more ambitious project earlier in the year.

In early 2025, ESPN, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery planned to launch Venu Sports, a joint venture that would create a new, sports-focused streaming platform (vMVPD). However, the project was shuttered in January Hulu

This new ESPN/FOX bundle is the direct result of that pivot. Instead of building a complex and legally messy joint company, the two media giants are now pursuing a simpler marketing bundle.

This move avoids the operational and antitrust hurdles of Venu while still addressing "subscription fatigue." Consumers get a convenient, discounted package, and the companies can cross-promote their platforms to a wider audience.

It demonstrates a clear path forward for legacy media companies: if you can't build a new platform together, simply package your existing ones.

More ESPN NEWS: