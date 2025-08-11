UFC Jumps to Paramount in $7.7 Billion Deal Inked Days Ahead of ESPN Streaming Launch

The new deal will see all of UFC's marquee events and premium fights on Paramount+ at no additional charge.

Shortly ahead of the launch of the new ESPN streaming platform, news has arrived that will see much of the UFC content jumping to Paramount+ next year in a $7.7 billion deal.

What’s Happening:

Paramount (now a Skydance Corporation) and TKO (parent company of the WWE and UFC) have announced a seven-year media rights agreement in which Paramount will become the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S.

Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC's full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS.

As part of the agreement, UFC and Paramount will move away from UFC's existing Pay-Per-View model in favor of making these premium events available at no additional cost to the expansive U.S. subscriber base of Paramount+.

Paramount intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. as they become available in the future.

UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. UFC events take place year-round with approximately 43 live events annually, delivering more than 350 hours of live event content.

In the U.S., UFC has approximately 100 million fans who are highly engaged across linear, digital, and social platforms.

Further, UFC is one of the few truly global sports properties, with programming reaching nearly 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories in 50 languages.

The seven-year term, which begins in 2026, has an average annual value of $1.1 billion, with the contract's payment schedule weighted more toward the back end of the deal.

What They’re Saying:

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount: "I couldn't be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact. Paramount's advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC's year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond."

