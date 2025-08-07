ESPN Fantasy Football Gets a Massive Upgrade on its 30th Anniversary

A new app, new features, and a new way to crown the ultimate champion are coming for the 2025 season.

ESPN Fantasy Football, the undisputed king of fantasy games, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a major upgrade. Get ready for a completely new look and feel, an entirely refreshed ESPN Fantasy App, and a suite of new features designed to make the 2025 season easier, faster, and more engaging than ever.

What’s Happening:

The most popular fantasy football game is getting a complete overhaul for its 30th birthday, with powerful new tools for both seasoned veterans and rookie managers.

Prepare for: Gridiron Gauntlet: A brand-new league format that will finally settle the score and crown the single best ESPN Fantasy Football player of the season. A New, Personalized Home Screen: See how your starters rank according to ESPN analysts and get instant suggestions on key player pickups based on trends and matchups. Dynamic Roster Dashboard: Get timely reminders for key actions like checking the waiver wire or reviewing a pending trade offer, all based on the day of the week. Updated Matchup View: Easily swipe through all your league's matchups and scroll through individual player scoring while your game's total score stays pinned at the top. Live In-Game Projections: Watch your team's projected score update in real-time as the action unfolds on the field, adding a new layer of drama to every Sunday. Enhanced Player Cards: Dive deeper than ever with historical game logs, career stats, and bios right at your fingertips, with more data to come as the season progresses. Optimized Add/Drop Process: A revamped Players screen shows trending pickups and lets you add a player with a single tap, no extra clicks needed. Auto-Reactivate: A simple but brilliant feature for League Managers that automatically reactivates your league at the end of each season.



More Than Just the App

Beyond the game itself, ESPN is rolling out the red carpet for fans with its massive content ecosystem.

The ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon 26-hour preseason kickoff show returns on Monday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET, packed with analysis and draft prep across ESPN's networks. It all culminates with a live 10-team Fantasy Draft on Tuesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

26-hour preseason kickoff show returns on Monday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET, packed with analysis and draft prep across ESPN's networks. It all culminates with a live 10-team Fantasy Draft on Tuesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. For the first time ever, all ESPN Fantasy Football articles on ESPN.com are completely free. This includes the legendary ESPN Fantasy Football Draft Guide, Mike Clay’s Playbook, and Eric Karabell’s iconic “Do Not Draft List."

ESPN Fantasy Football articles on ESPN.com are completely free. This includes the legendary ESPN Fantasy Football Draft Guide, Mike Clay’s Playbook, and Eric Karabell’s iconic “Do Not Draft List." The Fantasy Focus Football podcast delivers daily episodes, while the Fantasy Football Now TV show gets you ready every Sunday morning of the season on ESPN2.

podcast delivers daily episodes, while the TV show gets you ready every Sunday morning of the season on ESPN2. A new “Find a Bet" icon in the fantasy app will offer personalized betting markets related to your fantasy roster, seamlessly connecting your team to ESPN BET.

A 30-Year Legacy of Fantasy Dominance

For three decades, ESPN has been at the forefront of the fantasy sports revolution.

What started as a niche hobby has exploded into a cultural phenomenon, and ESPN Fantasy Football has led the charge.

In 2024, the game set another all-time record with more than 13 million players, making it by far the most popular fantasy football game in the world.

The ESPN Fantasy App consistently ranks No. 1 among fantasy sports apps, often second only to the main ESPN App in the entire sports category.

This dominance is built on a foundation of expert analysis from a team that includes eight members of the Fantasy Sports Writers Hall of Fame, such as Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, and Field Yates.

As part of a new agreement with the NFL, the game will soon feature NFL game highlights. And best of all, just as it was 30 years ago, ESPN Fantasy Football remains completely free to play.

