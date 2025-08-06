NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Stops By SportsCenter to Talk Landmark ESPN Deal

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on the noon SportsCenter today (following ESPN's broadcast of Little League Softball) to discuss the league’s sweeping new partnership with ESPN. It is a landmark deal that will reshape how fans watch and interact with NFL content across platforms.

The interview, conducted by longtime host Hannah Storm, followed the announcement of a major media integration: ESPN will now own and operate NFL Network, broadcasting 28 games per season, carrying the NFL Draft, and distributing NFL RedZone, which will remain unchanged in its current format. ESPN will also integrate NFL Network into its streaming platforms, pending regulatory approval while the NFL will have a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

Goodell began his appearance with a moment of gravity, as Hannah Storm asked about the status of those impacted by the recent shooting incident that affected an NFL colleague at the league’s Park Avenue offices.

“It’s been a tough week," Goodell said. “Our colleague is doing well and will be ok. I appreciate you asking."

The commissioner’s tone shifted as he turned to the news of the day and the excited joy was bursting from the TV as he highlighted the fan-forward nature of the ESPN deal.

“I’m most excited for our fans," Goodell said. “We believe this will be an unbelievable experience for our fans."

Throughout the segment, Goodell repeatedly emphasized that the integration with ESPN and within the Disney family like ABC is designed to enhance the viewer experience. He praised ESPN’s history of innovation in sports broadcasting, saying the network “knows what the fan wants."

A key point of interest for many viewers was the fate of NFL RedZone, a fan-favorite offering during Sunday slates. Goodell was clear, reassuring viewers:

“RedZone will stay the same. It will continue to be produced here in this building."

While ESPN will own the RedZone name, Goodell indicated the NFL version will continue under its current production model. ESPN, however, will be able to leverage the name across other sports properties under its umbrella — an exciting prospect to consider and the commissioner tossed out the thought ESPN could offer college football RedZone with this new deal.

Next Hannah Storm turned the conversation to the NFL Draft, Roger Goodell lit up, calling it one of his “favorite events." He noted the growing popularity of the draft and praised ESPN and Disney for helping to broaden its audience by bringing it into primetime and keeping conventional coverage and analysis at ESPN while offering a look at the athletes’ journey on ABC.

“I love being part of that moment," he said. “When the young man finds out what team he’s going to."

When asked what makes the NFL so compelling, Goodell didn’t hesitate. “The game!" he answered enthusiastically, before elaborating on the sport’s deep competitive balance and emotional investment from fans. He referenced how each season brings fresh hope.

“Teams go from last to first. People come into training camps dreaming of the playoffs."

We’re in that pre-season hope currently. Goodell also praised the character of the league’s players and coaches, calling them “wonderful people as well as wonderful athletes" who people want to cheer on to success.

As the SportsCenter interview began to wrap, Commissioner Goodell turned his focus to the league’s future beyond U.S. borders. He expressed his excitement about bringing the NFL to the global stage, with a clear vision of building an international fan base and increasing participation in the game worldwide. From more young athletes playing tackle football to a growing number of women embracing flag football, the sport’s reach is expanding rapidly. With flag football set to debut in the 2028 Olympics, Goodell called it the “biggest international platform the sport has ever had." With cities like Dublin on the horizon for future NFL games, the league’s partnership with ESPN will be instrumental in fueling the sport’s continued growth at home and around the world.