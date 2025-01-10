Venu Sports Ended by Joint Companies Ahead of Launch

The anticipated sports streaming service from ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery has been shuttered ahead of its launch.

What’s Happening:

Venu Sports, the proposed MVPD service from ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), will be discontinued.

The collective decision by the three companies not to move forward with the contemplated joint venture is effective immediately.

The announcement to not proceed with the venture comes amid a fresh lawsuit threat and after a surprise announcement from Disney earlier this week.

On Monday, Disney announced a deal to merge Hulu

Yesterday, the two major satellite TV firms DirecTV and Echostar went to the U.S. District Judge

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source reported that it was the legal issues with the satellite companies that played a role in the decision (that was made a few days ago), to shutter Venu ahead of its launch.

ESPN is still set to launch its ESPN Flagship

What They’re Saying:

ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery: “After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service. In an ever-changing marketplace, we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels. We are proud of the work that has been done on Venu to date and grateful to the Venu staff, whom we will support through this transition period.”