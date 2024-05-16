Venu Sports Revealed as Name for Disney, FOX and Warner Bros. Sports Streaming Service

The forthcoming sports streaming platform from ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery now has a name – Venu Sports.

What’s Happening:

Pete Distad, CEO of the forthcoming Venu Sports streaming service, today unveiled the future brand identity for the highly anticipated platform.

Venu Sports, the innovative future streaming platform being built through the joint venture created by ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery, will bring together the collective companies’ portfolios of sports networks and ESPN+ – including content from all the major professional sports leagues and college sports.

The formation and launch of the new service is subject to regulatory approval and the finalization of definitive agreements amongst the parties.

Venu Sports, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024, will be made available directly to consumers via a new app.

Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+ Hulu

The platform will aggregate content to offer fans an extensive, dynamic lineup of sports content to serve sports fans, particularly those outside of the traditional pay TV bundle.

What They’re Saying:

Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad: “We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV ecosystem can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place. As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”