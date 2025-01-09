DirecTV and Dish Fight Back Against Hulu and Fubo Merger, Venu Sports Launch

DirecTV and Dish have sent a letter to a U.S. District Judge to reconsider the dismissal of Fubo's case againsyt Venu Sports.

DirecTV and Dish are still working to put a stop to Venu Sports, even after Fubo TV has announced a merger with Hulu + Live TV.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting

Venu Sports, set to be a major joint streaming venture from Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, had previously received a major lawsuit stopping its creation from Fubo back in August.

Yet, rather shockingly, Fubo announced it will be merging with Hulu + Live TV, thus dropping the lawsuit against Venu and creating a path to launching.

DirecTV and Dish wrote a letter to the court claiming that “the defendants have purchased their way out of their antitrust violation.”

The new argument hopes to, once again, stop the launch of Venu Sports.

What They’re Saying:

Lawyers representing DirecTV: “This settlement clears the path for Venu to launch unencumbered by removing the injunction the court imposed to preliminarily prevent the immediate and irreparable harms the JV launch presents. DirecTV is just one of several non-parties that expressed ‘grave concerns’ about the impact Venu would have on competition for sports programming.”

More Venu News: