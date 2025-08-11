John Cena Tapped to Help "Coach" ESPN App Users in New Campaign

Cena is an appropriate choice, given a recent high-profile announcement.

ESPN has recruited John Cena to take on a special role in the debut of the new ESPN direct-to-consumer platform, literally coaching fans how to use the new service.

What’s Happening:

You may recall that just days ago, ESPN announced a new deal with the WWE

Cena will be playing a sort of coach for people as they learn about new features set to debut as part of the new ESPN service that arrives on August 21st.

In a teaser below, you can see Cena in the new role alongside ESPN’s first ad-mascot, App-E.

The teaser is set to become available across all of Disney’s linear properties, as well on social media and online video.

As we get closer to launch, Cena will appear talking about live ESPN events, new features, and incorporating the new ESPN service as part of a larger Disney bundle.

Cena is a good choice for the new campaign, considering the highly touted WWE deal that was announced several days ago that will see premium live events such as WrestleMania on the platform.

In an interview with Variety, Jo Fox, senior vice president of marketing at ESPN said that Cena’s coach character “really helps, because you hold the fans’ hands and explain it to them in way that is entertaining and engaging…[The concept is not] the easiest thing to put into a couple of symbols and some words."

You Can’t See Him:

John Cena rose to prominence in the WWE, where he became one of the most recognizable and successful wrestlers in the company’s history.

He is a 16-time world champion in the WWE, and won the Royal Rumble in 2008 and 2013.

He’s also known for a number of acting roles, including The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, F9: The Fast Saga, and Blockers .

and . He is also very active in charity work, and holds the record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with over 650.