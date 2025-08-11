Lori Harvey Brings Unpredictable Drama to Season 3 of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt”
The third season of the Onyx Collective drama series is coming to Hulu this September.
Lori Harvey, a model, influencer and entrepreneur, has joined the third season of Onyx Collective’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt.
What’s Happening:
- Lori Harvey is officially joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt as Chelsea, an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in unexpected ways.
- The adoptive daughter of Steve Harvey, Lori is known first and foremost as a model, but she has briefly delved into acting, appearing in Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
- She is also the president and CEO of Lori Harvey Enterprises, where she runs SKN, a skincare brand, and Yevrah Swim, a swimwear brand.
- Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.
- The returning series regular cast also includes McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey. Morris Chestnut will return as Corey Cash, alongside Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll" Knight.
- Other additions to the Season 3 cast include Kiah Clingman and Brittany Inge.
- Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.
- Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt premieres September 18th, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.
- The show’s creator and music supervisor, Tom Vale, recently sat down to tease season 3 and talk about the show’s music in a panel at the ATX TV Festival.
