New Faces Join the Drama: Two New Recurring Cast Members Lined Up for Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt”
The third season of the Onyx Collective drama series is coming to Hulu this September.
Kiah Clingman and Brittany Inge have joined the third season of Onyx Collective’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Kiah Clingman (Bruiser) and Brittany Inge (The Ms. Pat Show) have joined the cast of the third season of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt in key recurring roles.
- Clingman will play Kristin, Ozzie’s (Kyle Bary) dedicated sister who helps him through good and bad times.
- Inge will portray Kendra, Bill’s (Joseph Sikora) wife who doesn’t have time for nonsense.
- Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.
- The returning series regular cast also includes McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey. Morris Chestnut will return as Corey Cash, alongside Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll" Knight.
- Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.
- Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt premieres September 18th, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.
- The show’s creator and music supervisor, Tom Vale, recently sat down to tease season 3 and talk about the show’s music in a panel at the ATX TV Festival.
