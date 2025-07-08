Get Ready to Laugh: Hulu Drops Trailer for Zarna Garg's 'Practical People Win' Comedy Special
Hulu’s Hularious series prepares to welcome Zarna Garg.
Ahead of Zarna Garg’s July 18th Hulu debut, a new trailer has launched showcasing the comedian’s latest special.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming comedy special Zarna Garg: Practical People Win.
- Part of the streamers Hularious series, Zarna Garg is making her debut on the Disney-owned platform with the new special on July 18th.
- During the hour-long special, Garg will focus on topics like husbands, kids, in-laws, and, according to the tagline, anyone who dares question an Indian mom’s wisdom.
- The special was filmed at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco.
- This marks Garg’s first comedy special in 2 years, with her last special One in a Billion landing on Amazon Prime Video.
- Check out the trailer below:
- Practical People Win is set to debut on Friday, July 18th, exclusively on Hulu.
Hularious New Additions:
- Last month, Hulu debuted Atsuko Okatsuka’s latest comedy special Father.
- Known for her iconic bowl cut, Okatsuka showcases her unique charm while exploring her upbringing with honesty and humor.
- Laughing Place’s Kyle Burbank had a chance to enjoy the special, which he describes as “a funny and relatable yet quirky comedy special worth watching."
- You can read his full review here.
