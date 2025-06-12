Review: "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father" is a Funny and Relatable Yet Quirky Comedy Special Worth Watching

Another new month means another Hularious comedy special. This month, Hulu is bringing Atsuko Okatsuka: Father to the world. And while you might not be familiar with her by name, you’ve likely seen Okatsuka and her signature bowl cut before (as she even jokes on stage, it’s become her brand). So, is this latest streaming Atsuko Okatsuka special worth checking out?

I was first introduced to Atsuko Okatsuka when I had a chance to review the documentary Group Therapy at Tribeca last year. My wife and I were so impressed by her appearance in that film that we soon watched her 2022 HBO special The Intruder — and loved it. So, naturally, I was really looking forward to checking out this latest special.

As if I weren’t already primed to enjoy this Hularious installment, I was floored to find out that this performance was filmed live at El Capitan in Hollywood. Actually, while the opening shows Okatsuka on the El Cap marquee, I did spend a considerable amount of my watch time wondering if it was actually taking place there or just taking advantage of synergy while utilizing a different L.A. theatre (mostly because I had no idea they did more than just movie screenings at the venue). But, sure enough, really was the Disney-owned El Capitan, which is pretty cool.

Having seen Group Therapy, I was familiar with part of Okatsuka’s story. However, those who aren’t will surely be interested to hear about the comedian's unique background throughout the special. But make no mistake — there’s hardly ever a pause for pity or drama. Instead, the comedy comes first and this hour-long special remains hilarious throughout.

One of my favorite parts of Father is hearing Okatsuka discuss her relationship with her husband. As even she points out, many comics use their material to poke fun at their partners. Yet, in this case, she’s discussing all aspects of their quirky bond and the silly things they do together. You may call it codependency but I call it highly relatable. Also relatable are her bits discussing the perils of trying to make friends as an adult.

For as funny as Father is, those who haven’t seen Okatsuka before may need some time to adjust. After all, the comic isn’t the straight “set-up, punchline" type. Rather, she strikes a balance between telling a story and getting laughs. On a scale of Mitch Hedberg (short one-liners) to Mike Birbiglia (longer stories that might not have a joke for a while), I’d put her style right near the middle. There’s also a physicality to Okatsuka’s humor that only adds to her jokes and doesn’t overshadow or distract from the actual material.

If you’re wondering about the title of the special, while Okatsuka does talk a bit about her father during the show, it’s more of a reference to her relationship. As she explains, while some of her fans have called her “mother," she is really “father." I won’t spoil the exact reasons why that is, so you’ll have to check it out for yourself.

With that, I have to say that Atsuko Okatsuka: Father is another delightful special from the rising comic. Not only do I find her truly funny but I also just love her entire energy and aesthetic. Moreover, I can’t think of another comic who could get away with this special’s closer and have it make any sense. So, do yourself a favor and stream Father on Hulu.

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father will debut on Hulu June 13th.