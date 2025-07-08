Upcoming New Disney+ and Hulu Content Like "Wonder Man" and "Percy Jackson" Season 2 Previewed In New Video

Also includes new looks at "Alien: Earth," "Chad Powers," "Only Murders In the Building" Season 5, and More

This morning Disney+ and Hulu released a new one-minute video sizzle reel previewing upcoming content for both streaming services, all of which will be accessible via the Disney+ / Hulu bundle.

What’s happening:

A new Disney+ / Hulu “Coming Soon In 2025" video is now available.

This video includes clips from FX’s Alien: Earth (August 12th), All’s Fair (Fall 2025), Chad Powers (September 30th), the King of the Hill revival (August 4th), Only Murders In the Building season 5 (Late Summer / Fall 2025), Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (December 2025), The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (August 20th), Marvel Television’s Wonder Man (December 2025), and the Disney Channel / Disney+ original movie ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (July 11th).

Watch Coming Soon in 2025:

What they’re saying:

Disney+: “Disney+ has released a first look at its highly anticipated 2025 slate of original series and returning favorites across Disney+ and Hulu, all of which can be streamed via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. With groundbreaking Hulu originals and blockbuster storytelling from Disney+, all streaming in one app for bundle subscribers, Disney+ is the ultimate destination for world-class entertainment."

