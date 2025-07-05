Disney+ Offers Subscribers the Chance to Win a Trip to Destination D23
Destination D23 takes place from August 29th-31st, 2025 at Walt Disney World.
The latest Disney+ Perk is giving subscribers the opportunity to win a super prize pack from D23, that includes a trip to Destination D23.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Perks are set to be an “always-on," continually updated feature where subscribers to the streamer can take advantage of deals, contests, and more.
- While Disney+ has offered perks in the past, this new program will add a permanent list of additional benefits that fans can partake in.
- This latest perk gives two winners the chance to win a Destination D23 2025 Vacation Prize Pack – consisting of four Premier Admission Tickets, four D23 Gold Essential Memberships, plus flights and accommodations.
- The prize will also include the following:
- Guaranteed premier seating at all Destination D23 2025 panels and presentations (August 30th & 31st, 2025).
- Access to D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon on Saturday, August 30th.
- Access to Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert, presented by Disney+
- Access to The Walt Disney Archives Presents: Charting the Course, Disney’s Global Stories & Inspirations exhibit
- Commemorative gifts, including a Lug bag, event-exclusive pin, lanyard, credential, and shopping bag created exclusively for the event
- Enter now for your chance to win at perks.disneyplus.com.
- Destination D23 will take place from August 29th-31st, 2025, for the first time at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World.
More Disney+ Perks:
- The first set of perks were revealed last month, such as the chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday premiere, the chance to win a 4-night cruise aboard the new Disney Destiny, a 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash for new customers, and more.
- Subscribers to Hulu also have their own recently-launched Hulu Perks program, which is already showcasing a preview of perks to come.
- New perks will include ones inspired by A Complete Unknown, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Only Murders in the Building (from Rare Beauty), along with a perk from Pure Green.
- These new perks will cycle through, likely on a monthly basis, for Hulu subscribers.
