"The Mandalorian" Actress Amy Sedaris Cast In Jon Favreau's "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" Disney+ Series

Sedaris joins Ravi Cabot-Conyers as another Star Wars TV alum in the cast of the upcoming show.

Star Wars and Disney fans are going to have even more in common when Jon Favreau’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series finally hits Disney+, as actress Amy Sedaris from The Mandalorian has been cast in the show.

What’s happening:

In an exclusive report from Variety , we’ve learned that actress and comedian Amy Sedaris ( Elf , Strangers with Candy , Puss In Boots ) has been cast in Walt Disney Studios’ new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit live-action / animation hybrid series for Disney+.

is being produced, written, and directed by Jon Favreau ( ), who also created Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Disney+ series , which costars Sedaris as the character of Peli Motto. Mooto also appeared in 2021’s spinoff, with Sedaris reprising her role. Sedaris also worked with Favreau in the movies Chef, The Lion King, and the aforementioned Elf. Young actor Ravi Cabot-Conyers, who played Wim in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, was previously revealed as having been cast in Oswald.

What they’re saying:

Variety: “Sedaris is the latest addition to the show, joining young leads Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Ryder Allen. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact that [the] show will be an animation/live-action hybrid centered on Oswald. According to sources, Sedaris will play the mother of Allen’s character, Taylor."

