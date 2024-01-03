See Walt Disney’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in “Oh What a Knight”

Who doesn't love Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit? Oswald was Walt Disney’s creation, and there are many different shorts that he made. Check out Walt Disney's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in Oh What a Knight, which is now public domain.
What’s Happening:
- Oh What a Knight is an American animated short film directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks.
- It was released on May 28, 1928, by Universal Pictures.
- The film features the lovable Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, who tries to save his girlfriend Ortensia from her strict father, Pete.
- You'll see his unusual fighting skills, which even involve his own shadow.
- Check out the video below.