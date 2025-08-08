ABC Promotes Kevin Daniels to Series Regular for the Upcoming Fourth Season of "Will Trent"

The new season is expected sometime next year.

Detective Wilks of ABC’s hit series Will Trent will make even more appearances in the drama’s upcoming fourth season, with Kevin Daniels being upgraded to a series regular.

Set to begin making regular appearances in the series' fourth season.

Playing Detective Franklin Wilks, viewers have gotten to know the character throughout the first three seasons, with the Atlanta police serving as Angie’s AA sponsor.

In the upcoming season, he will take on a more active role in the show’s cases and stories.

The series is based on the New York TRimes bestselling series of the same name.

Written by Karin Slaughter, the show follows Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Being abandoned at birth, the character’s tumultuous upbringing through Atlanta’s foster care system alongside his love interest Angie (Erika Christensen).

Using his personal experiences, Will strives to fight for justice as the highest ranking clearance rate at the bureau.

The series is set to return for a fourth season in 2026, with production beginning this month.

Since its 2023 debut, Will Trent went on to become the top-rated network drama on ABC and Hulu

went on to become the top-rated network drama on ABC and The series’ third season proved the show’s fanbase is continuing to grow, out performing its two previous seasons.

Will Trent garnered 10 million viewers in just 35 days of multi-platform viewing, landing it in the top shows among total viewers for its broadcast season.

Ramón Rodríguez Teams Up with 20th Television:

Yesterday, it was announced that Ramón Rodríguez had signed a new multi-year first-look deal with 20th Television.

In addition to starring in the series, Rodríguez also serves as the show's executive producer.

The creative is set to develop and produce TV series across Disney Entertainment Television platforms.

