TV Recap: Posey’s Cinderella Moment Goes Awry in "Electric Bloom"

In Electric Bloom's eighth episode, Posey wrestles with her feelings for Lucas—and the pact that could cost her a chance at romance.

Electric Bloom’s first high school dance wasn’t quite the fairytale they expected. In episode 8 of Disney Channel’s musical series, we see how the first dance of freshman year put some distance between Posey and Lucas. We know that Lucas will be the boyfriend of one of the band members in the future. Who do you think it will be after the events of Episode 8? Let’s recap.

Episode 8: “How We Danced the Night Away" - Written by Alex Fox & Eric Friedman & Rachel Lewis

In the present, Electric Bloom is dressed and ready for their photo shoot, but they have time for one more question from their fans. One of them is getting ready for her first high school dance, and she asks her favorite band for their advice. Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) decide to tell the story of the “Under the Stars" dance.

On the Monday before the dance, students began asking each other to be their date. Posey, Jade, and Tulip hadn’t been asked by anyone yet, and they decided to make a pact to go together as a trio. However, they all seemed jealous of students who were getting asked, so they each chose to make their elaborate invitations. Posey had a locker-reveal invite, Jade scared them with an invitation in her lair, and Tulip broke through a giant banner.

Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher) showed The Vince (Luke Busey) the invitation video he made for Posey. Vince told him a face-to-face invitation would be better, and began to brainstorm some meet-cutes to enhance the moment.

At the school cafe, the ironically named barista Sunny (Leah Mei Gold) took Posey’s order and spilled the beans that she had heard Lucas talking about asking her. In that moment, Posey realized she had a crush on Lucas. She felt the conflict of having already made a pact with Jade and Tulip to never let a crush come between them.

That night, Posey went to the music room to find Jade teaching Tulip how to slow dance, a thought that gave her anxiety. Posey dropped a few hints about changing their plans to go to the dance as a trio, learning that Jade and Tulip had both received invitations to the dance from other people, and both had turned them down to stick to the plan. When Posey received a text from Lucas asking to talk tomorrow, she kept it a secret from her friends, who discussed wearing matching dresses.

The next day at school, Posey tried to avoid Lucas, and was successful until their last class. But when The Vince came on the PA system to announce an earthquake drill, Lucas made sure to end up under the same desk as Posey - their meet-cute. Lucas asked Posey to the dance. Instead of answering, she did a “stop, drop, and roll" fire drill move to get out of the room.

Jade heard that Lucas asked Posey to the dance, and she raced to Tulip’s house to share the news. They both talked about how conflicted they would feel if they were in Posey’s shoes. Posey arrived shortly after, and they asked what she was planning to do. “I think I’m gonna say no," she said, sticking to the plan the way they had.

“I can’t go with you," Posey told Lucas the next day at school. She tried to give him the reason, but he seemed to hurt to hear it, rushing away from her in the hallway. She asked if they were still friends. “Always," he answered, adding, “friends," as if that was the end of his feelings for her. Posey didn’t know that Jade and Tulip overheard the conversation.

The night of the dance, Jade and Tulip were ready in their matching lavender dresses when Posey arrived with hers still on a hanger. They tell Posey they aren’t going to the dance anymore, and Tulip goes a step further, taking a pair of scissors to Posey’s dress and ruining it. When Posey asks about the pact, they tell her they no longer have a crush on Lucas. They encourage Posey to go to the dance with Lucas, and Tulip loans her a gold dress from her closet. Tulip also made matching bracelets for them all to wear that night (they are wearing them in the photoshoot in the present).

Posey’s entrance at the dance felt like a Cinderella moment, but as Jade and Tulip arrived behind her, they found their friend crestfallen. Lucas was already on the dance floor, dancing with Posey’s nemesis, Shelly Sharp (J’Adore Elizabeth). When the song ended, they walked away holding hands, which gave Posey the impression that he had moved on already. Jade and Tulip asked Posey to dance with them.

When the dance was over, Posey realized she had left her purse and went back for it. Finding the room empty, she noticed a guitar on the stage and sat down to sing “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts." Jade and Tulip walked in and joined to sing harmony with their friend. When the song ended, they left to go home.

What they didn’t see was that moments later, Lucas rushed into the empty dance floor looking for Posey. He looked devastated to find her gone.

Next Episode: “How It All Came Out in the Wash" (Airing Friday, August 8th at 8/7c)

Jade and Posey experience opposite feelings about their first crushes. Meanwhile, Tulip discovers an exciting new talent.

Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.