"Will Trent" Actor and Executive Producer Ramón Rodríguez Signs Multi-Year First-Look Deal with 20th Television

After the success of Will Trent on ABC and Hulu, Ramón Rodríguez has signed a new first look deal with 20th Television.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

Giving 20th first dips on projects created by Rodríguez, the deal will see the creative develop and produce television series for Disney Entertainment Television platforms across broadcast, cable and streaming.

The first-look deal also arrives on the heels of Rodríguez's hit ABC and Hulu series Will Trent, which he stars in and executive produces.

, which he stars in and executive produces. Rodríguez also made his directorial debut in the Season 3 premiere episode “I’m a Guest Here."

Since its 2023 debut, Will Trent went on to become the top-rated network drama on ABC and Hulu and earned an Emmy nomination.

went on to become the top-rated network drama on ABC and Hulu and earned an Emmy nomination. The series’ third season proved the show’s fanbase is continuing to grow, out performing its two previous seasons.

Will Trent garnered 10 million viewers in just 35 days of multi-platform viewing, landing it in the top shows among total viewers for its broadcast season.

What They’re Saying:

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television: "Ramón is a very talented storyteller, possessing deeply creative instincts, intelligence and curiosity. He elevates Will Trent both in front of and behind the camera, bringing authenticity, heart and leadership to all aspects of production, and we are so excited to enter this next creative chapter with him."

Ramón Rodríguez: "I'm thrilled to expand my partnership with 20th Television through Altura Productions. As an executive producer on Will Trent, I've seen the studio's deep commitment to authentic, character-driven storytelling — a driving force behind the show's success and my creative journey. With Altura, I look forward to building on that foundation, pushing boundaries, and delivering stories that resonate. Deeply grateful to Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy, Jane Francis and the teams at 20th, Simran Sethi at ABC, and Disney — and to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich, whose early and ongoing support has meant the world. It's an honor to call 20th TV our home, and I'm excited for this partnership and all that lies ahead."

Speaking of Emmy Nominations…:

Last month, Disney earned 137 Emmy nominations across its large umbrella of programming, including 20th Television, ABC, FX, Disney+, and Marvel.

Will Trent is among that list, being nominated for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming alongside Doctor Who.

is among that list, being nominated for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming alongside You can check out a full list of Disney 77th Annual Emmy Awards nominations here

