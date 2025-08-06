Review: "Capturing their Killer The Girls on the High Bridge" Explores the Tragic Death of Two Teen Girls in Delphi, Indiana

In 2017, the chilling double homicide of two young girls shattered the quiet town of Delphi, Indiana. In Hulu’s three-part docuseries, Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge explores the tragedy through intense interviews with family members, investigators, community leaders, and even the wife of convicted killer Richard Allen offering a multifaceted look at a case that continues to haunt both Delphi and the nation.

Eight and a half years after the tragic murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, this Hulu Original docuseries takes viewers from the initial crime through the trial that unfolded in October 2024. On February 13, 2017, the two friends set out for a walk in the woods near Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana and never returned. Just hours later, Liberty’s father tried calling her and instantly sensed something was wrong. The families of both girls contacted law enforcement and shared the news with local media, who helped spread the word in hopes of locating the missing teens. The following day, February 14, 2017, the bodies of Abigail and Liberty were discovered in a wooded area near the Monon High Bridge trail. Authorities soon confirmed the case as a double homicide.

Abigail and Liberty’s case remained unsolved for several years with no convictions made until 2022. Richard Allen was then arrested and charged in connection with their murders. The docuseries explores Allen’s arrest and pending conviction, the various other suspects who emerged throughout the lengthy investigation, and uncovers new leads in the pursuit of discovering who really killed Abigail and Liberty.

I found myself deeply immersed in the heartbreaking case and its repercussions. Being completely unaware of the case previously, I was captivated by the raw emotion conveyed through interviews with family members and investigators. The series carefully unpacks the evidence, the search for justice, and the complexities surrounding the eventual arrest offering an intriguing, respectful look at a tragedy that left a lasting impact. I found it compelling how the final episodes delved into the backgrounds of other suspects and detailed Richard Allen’s defense attorney’s efforts to challenge the charges against him.

While I can only speak on the first two of the three episodes, Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge is highly engaging and thoroughly details the years following Abigail and Liberty’s murders. It also explores the media and social media attention drawn to the small town and the lasting impact on the community. I think this docuseries keeps viewers on edge and is a must-watch for any true crime enthusiast. Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge is streaming now exclusively on Hulu.

https://youtu.be/YrwYxB9Y8GE?si=VKv_tqr9sh47IjgC