Disney Earns Dozens of Emmy Nominations Across ABC, FX, Hulu, Disney+, and More

From The Bear to Andor, Disney’s content dominates major categories in comedy, drama, limited series, and beyond.

Disney has once again proven its storytelling prowess across genres and platforms, securing an impressive number of nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. With standout recognition for FX’s The Bear, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, and Hulu’s Paradise, Disney's content received nominations in comedy, drama, limited series, reality, and variety categories. The company’s streaming arms—Hulu and Disney+—continue to earn acclaim, while legacy brands like ABC and 20th Television also made strong showings. From powerhouse performances to groundbreaking episodes, Disney’s nominees reflect both critical acclaim and audience appeal.

The Walt Disney Company’s 77th Emmy Awards Nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Only Murders in the Building What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC) Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (FX) Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC) Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series Jon Bernthal - The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Olivia Colman - The Bear (FX) Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series The Bear (FX) - “Napkins" Directed by Directed by Ayo Edebiri Mid-Century Modern (Hulu) - “Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman" Directed by James Burrows

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series Abbott Elementary (ABC) - “Back To School" Written by Quinta Brunson What We Do in the Shadows (FX) - “The Finale" Written by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms

Outstanding Drama Series Andor (Disney+) Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series Sterling K. Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Forest Whitaker - Andor (Disney+)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series Andor (Disney+) - “Who Are You?" Directed by Janus Metz

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series Andor (Disney+) - “Welcome To The Rebellion" Written by Dan Gilroy

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series Dying For Sex (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (FX)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Dying For Sex (FX) - “It's Not That Serious" Directed by Shannon Murphy

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Dying For Sex (FX) - “Good Value Diet Soda" - Teleplay by & Story by Kim Rosenstock, Story by Elizabeth Meriwether Say Nothing (FX) - “The People In The Dirt" Written by Joshua Zetumer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives (Hulu) Welcome To Wrexham

Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race (20th Television)

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program Shark Tank (ABC) - Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program The Amazing Race (20th Television) - “It Smells Like The Desert" - Directed by Bertram van Munster

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series Only Murders In The Building: Unlocking The Mystery (Hulu)

Outstanding Talk Series Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) The Oscars (ABC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) - “Anthony Mackie, Lizzy Caplan, And Musical Guest Bartees Strange" Directed by Andy Fisher



Disney’s Nominations by Series

The Bear (FX): 8 Outstanding Comedy Series Lead Actor: Jeremy Allen White Lead Actress: Ayo Edebiri Supporting Actress: Liza Colón-Zayas Guest Actor: Jon Bernthal Guest Actress: Olivia Colman, Jamie Lee Curtis Directing: Ayo Edebiri – “Napkins"

(FX): Dying for Sex (FX): 6 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Lead Actress: Michelle Williams Supporting Actor: Rob Delaney Supporting Actress: Jenny Slate Directing: Shannon Murphy – “It’s Not That Serious" Writing: Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether – “Good Value Diet Soda"

(FX): Abbott Elementary (ABC): 5 Outstanding Comedy Series Lead Actress: Quinta Brunson Supporting Actress: Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph Writing: Quinta Brunson – “Back to School"

(ABC): Paradise (Hulu): 4 Outstanding Drama Series Lead Actor: Sterling K. Brown Supporting Actor: James Marsden Supporting Actress: Julianne Nicholson

(Hulu): Andor (Disney+): 4 Outstanding Drama Series Guest Actor: Forest Whitaker Directing: Janus Metz – “Who Are You?" Writing: Dan Gilroy – “Welcome to the Rebellion"

(Disney+): Only Murders in the Building (Hulu): 3 Outstanding Comedy Series Lead Actor: Martin Short Short Form Series: Unlocking the Mystery

(Hulu): What We Do in the Shadows (FX): 2 Outstanding Comedy Series Writing: “The Finale" by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms

(FX): Shark Tank (ABC): 2 Outstanding Structured Reality Program Outstanding Host: Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, et al.

(ABC): The Amazing Race (20th Television): 2 Outstanding Reality Competition Program Directing: Bertram van Munster – “It Smells Like The Desert"

(20th Television): Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC): 2 Outstanding Talk Series Directing: Andy Fisher

(ABC): All others: 1 nomination each Mid-Century Modern (Hulu) - Directing: James Burrows – “Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman" Say Nothing (FX) - Writing: Joshua Zetumer – “The People in the Dirt" Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu) - Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program The Oscars (ABC) - Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Hulu ) - Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)



Disney’s Nominations by Brand

FX: 18 nominations

ABC: 10 nominations

Hulu: 10 nominations

Disney+: 4 nominations

20th Television: 2 nominations

The 77th Emmy Awards will be announced live on September 14th at 8:00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.