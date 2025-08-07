Country Music Star Kane Brown to Appear in First Episode of ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville”

The new spinoff from the world of “9-1-1” premieres on Thursday, October 9th, 2025.

Country music star Kane Brown is set to make a cameo appearance in the premiere of ABC’s new 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville.

The popular TV franchise 9-1-1 is making the jump to Nashville for its latest spinoff, and with a focus on the Music City, a cameo from a country music star feels very appropriate.

Variety reports that Kane Brown will make a cameo appearance in the premiere episode of 9-1-1: Nashville.

His scene will be filmed during a concert performance in Nashville today, August 7th.

This isn’t Brown’s first appearance on TV — or even a broadcast emergency procedural, as he appeared in CBS’ Fire Country in 2023. He’s also hosted the CMT Awards three times.

in 2023. He’s also hosted the CMT Awards three times. 9-1-1: Nashville stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey.

The new series will premiere Thursday, October 9th at 9 p.m. on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

