TV Review: "Alien: Earth" – Noah Hawley Breathes New Life Into the Sci-Fi Horror Classic

The Fargo creator trades jump scares for suspense in FX’s Alien: Earth, delivering a gripping new chapter centered on family, survival, and corporate greed.

Noah Hawley, the visionary behind Fargo, takes on one of sci-fi’s most beloved universes with Alien: Earth. In a franchise that has passed through the creative hands of Ridley Scott, James Cameron, David Fincher, Joss Whedon, and Damon Lindelof, Hawley breaks new ground. Instead of more of the same, he blends suspense, sci-fi spectacle, and deeply human storytelling — proving that TV might just be the perfect medium to continue the Alien legacy.

The year is 2120. The Weyland-Yutani deep-space vessel Maginot crash-lands in territory owned by corporate rival Prodigy. The only survivors: synthetic humanoid Morrow (Babou Ceesay) and a few deadly specimens collected on the voyage — including unhatched Xenomorph eggs and at least one fully formed alien.

Prodigy dispatches its forces, including human medic Hermit (Alex Lawther), to secure the crash site. At the same time, the company is unveiling its controversial “Lost Boys" program — hybrids created by merging human consciousness from terminally ill children into synthetic bodies. The first hybrid, Wendy (Sydney Chandler), has a deeply personal reason for wanting to help. Her brother, Hermit, believes his sister died years ago.

At its heart, Alien: Earth is a story about family — one torn apart by disease, corporate greed, and the horrors of space. The sibling bond between Wendy and Hermit becomes the emotional anchor in the middle of chaos. Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther shine in these roles, grounding the high-stakes sci-fi action with heartfelt performances. Their chemistry makes you care about the human cost of the alien threat.

If you’re not big on horror, Hawley has you covered. Alien: Earth leans more into suspense and tension than jump scares and gore. In the premiere episodes, moments of terror are often telegraphed — you might see a Xenomorph silhouette before it lunges, making it less startling and more thrilling.

Visually, the show channels a retro-futuristic style that recalls Stranger Things, with its youthful cast of Lost Boys and a production design inspired by the sci-fi visions of the 1970s and 80s.

Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered worldbuilding, and emotional stakes.

Beyond the personal drama, larger forces are at play. A looming corporate war brews between Weyland-Yutani’s formidable leader Yutani (Sandra Yi Sencindiver) and Prodigy’s wunderkind founder Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin). But neither side may be ready for the nightmare unleashed by Maginot’s crash-landing.

With compelling characters, rich sci-fi worldbuilding, and a welcome focus on suspense over gore, Alien: Earth feels like the right evolution for the franchise. Hawley delivers a series that both honors the Alien legacy and charts an exciting new course.

I give Alien: Earth 5 out of 5 Peter Pan references.

FX’s Alien: Earth premieres Tuesday, August 12th, at 8/7c on FX and Hulu.