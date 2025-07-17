ABC Updates Fall 2025 Schedule with Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series
Abbott Elementary and High Potential lead the charge as the network solidifies its autumn lineup.
Following its initial fall schedule announcement, ABC has now revealed specific premiere dates for its 2025-26 TV season.
What’s Happening:
- ABC’s fall premiere schedule is now set.
- The rollout will be staggered over several weeks in September and October, bringing back a mix of established hits and introducing a highly anticipated new series.
- Abbott Elementary will now pair with the new comedy Shifting Gears on Wednesday nights, creating a dedicated comedy block. This marks a shift from fall 2024, when Abbott Elementary was ABC's sole comedy offering.
- ABC's entertainment slate officially begins on Tuesday, September 16, with the return of Dancing With the Stars and High Potential.
- High Potential, last season's most-watched new series, will air in its familiar 10 p.m. spot.
- Wednesday, September 24, will see the debut of The Golden Bachelor with a two-hour premiere, followed by Shark Tank.
- The Golden Bachelor will then shift to its regular 9 p.m. slot the following week..
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to take over Shark Tank's former Friday spot starting September 26.
- Fans eager for American Idol, The Bachelor, The Rookie, Will Trent, and the recently ordered Scrubs revival will need to wait until 2026 for their respective premieres.
ABC’s Fall 2025 Premiere Dates
(All times are ET unless noted; new series denoted with an asterisk)
- Saturday, August 23
- 7:30 p.m. - Saturday Night College Football
- Monday, September 8
- 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Monday Night Football (simulcast with ESPN)
- Tuesday, September 16
- 8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars (simulcast on Disney+)
- 10 p.m.: High Potential
- Wednesday, September 24
- 8 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor
- 10 p.m.: Shark Tank
- Friday, September 26
- 8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- 9 p.m.: 20/20
- Sunday, September 28
- 7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos
- 8 p.m.: Wonderful World of Disney
- Wednesday, October 1
- 8 p.m.: Shifting Gears
- 8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
- 9 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (regular time)
- Thursday, October 16
- 8 p.m.: 911
- 9 p.m.: 911: Nashville**
- 10 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy
