All-Star Guest Sharks: Find Out Who’s Stepping Into the Tank for Season 17 of “Shark Tank”
While Mark Cuban may be out, a number of guest Sharks are stepping in to add variety to the upcoming season.
An all-star line-up of guest Sharks are getting ready to step into the tank for the upcoming 17th season of Shark Tank on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has shared the list of guest Sharks set to appear on Season 17 of Shark Tank, and they include:
- Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of poppi
- Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners and founders of Magnolia
- Alexis Ohanian, venture capitalist and founder of Seven Seven Six; co-founder of Reddit
- Kendra Scott, owner and founder of Kendra Scott
- Michael Strahan, co-anchor, Good Morning America and co-founder of SMAC
- Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc.
- Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons LP
- Most of these Sharks are new to the series, with Williams and Scott having previously appeared on Season 16.
- The guest Sharks will appear alongside returning mainstays Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary.
- Mark Cuban will not be returning for Season 17, having left at the end of last season after 14 seasons with the show.
- Shark Tank returns to ABC on Wednesdays this fall. An exact return date has not been determined at this time.
What’s New from ABC:
- Scrubs is officially coming back, as ABC has given the show’s reboot a straight-to-series order, with two more of the original stars set to return.
- Bachelor in Paradise debuted its milestone 10th season last week, and our own Rebekah Moseley caught the first episode, which she called "noticeably different."
- Father of the Bride is the latest classic film from the 1990s to get a primetime airing on The Wonderful World of Disney.
- ESSENCE Fest 2025 brought together a number of the strongest, most powerful women who star in hit drama series from ABC in a special panel.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now