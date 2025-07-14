All-Star Guest Sharks: Find Out Who’s Stepping Into the Tank for Season 17 of “Shark Tank”

While Mark Cuban may be out, a number of guest Sharks are stepping in to add variety to the upcoming season.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

An all-star line-up of guest Sharks are getting ready to step into the tank for the upcoming 17th season of Shark Tank on ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety has shared the list of guest Sharks set to appear on Season 17 of Shark Tank, and they include:
    • Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of poppi
    • Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners and founders of Magnolia
    • Alexis Ohanian, venture capitalist and founder of Seven Seven Six; co-founder of Reddit
    • Kendra Scott, owner and founder of Kendra Scott
    • Michael Strahan, co-anchor, Good Morning America and co-founder of SMAC
    • Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc.
    • Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons LP

L-R: Michael Strahan, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kendra Scott, Fawn Weaver, Alexis Ohanian, Rashaun Williams, Allison Ellsworth
L-R: Michael Strahan, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kendra Scott, Fawn Weaver, Alexis Ohanian, Rashaun Williams, Allison Ellsworth

  • Most of these Sharks are new to the series, with Williams and Scott having previously appeared on Season 16.
  • The guest Sharks will appear alongside returning mainstays Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary.
  • Mark Cuban will not be returning for Season 17, having left at the end of last season after 14 seasons with the show.
  • Shark Tank returns to ABC on Wednesdays this fall. An exact return date has not been determined at this time.

What’s New from ABC:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now