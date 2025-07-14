All-Star Guest Sharks: Find Out Who’s Stepping Into the Tank for Season 17 of “Shark Tank”

While Mark Cuban may be out, a number of guest Sharks are stepping in to add variety to the upcoming season.

An all-star line-up of guest Sharks are getting ready to step into the tank for the upcoming 17th season of Shark Tank on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Variety has shared Shark Tank , and they include: Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of poppi Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners and founders of Magnolia Alexis Ohanian, venture capitalist and founder of Seven Seven Six; co-founder of Reddit Kendra Scott, owner and founder of Kendra Scott Michael Strahan, co-anchor, Good Morning America and co-founder of SMAC Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc. Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons LP

, and they include:

Most of these Sharks are new to the series, with Williams and Scott having previously appeared on Season 16.

The guest Sharks will appear alongside returning mainstays Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary.

Mark Cuban will not be returning for Season 17, having left at the end of last season after 14 seasons with the show.

Shark Tank returns to ABC on Wednesdays this fall. An exact return date has not been determined at this time.

